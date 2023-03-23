Chelsea football player Jason Skoczylas is headed to Canada

Chelsea High School senior Jason Skoczylas is looking forward to his opportunity with the University of Windsor.

In signing to attend and compete for the school in Windsor, Ontario, Skoczylas said he’s excited for what’s ahead as he continues his academic and athletic career.

Skoczylas was a standout defensive back, kick returner and occasional wide receiver on the Chelsea Varsity football team.

photo courtesy of Chelsea Athletics

“I feel great about signing with Windsor,” he told the Sun Times News (STN). “They are a great program with great facilities and coaching staff along with a team that is like a family.”

He said he chose Windsor “because they are an upcoming program with great coaches. I also really liked the campus and I knew I would have the best opportunity there.”

Looking back at his high school career, there are some big highlights and memories. From when he blocked and returned a field goal kick against Detroit Country Day in the Regional game in his junior year to win the game for the Bulldogs to then winning the state championship.

STN asked him about his dedication on and off the field and how his love for the sport helped motivate him toward his goals. In explaining his love for football, Skoczylas said it gives players the chance to show off their speed, strength, agility and overall athleticism.

However, in addition to the opportunities to demonstrate individual skills, he said another big reason is that “it is a sport that creates a family with your teammates.”

In thinking about achieving this opportunity, Skoczylas said he’s had some great support and help along the way.

“The people that have been my biggest supporters are obviously my parents and other family members along with my coaches and girlfriend,” he said.

Skoczylas at ready. photo by Mike Williamson