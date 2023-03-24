Community Support for Faith in Action Fights Hunger

Faith in Action serves its clients and their families with between 200 and 300 grocery visits a month between its two locations in Chelsea and Dexter. FIA’s food pantries are stocked in a few different ways, such as community food drives, monetary donations used to purchase food, and Food Gatherers.

Inflation has taken a notable bite out of the charitable organization’s ability to purchase food. Still, the need is more significant than ever with the expansion of services in Dexter this past year.

As challenging as it can be, FIA is not alone in its efforts to alleviate the effects of hunger poverty in the Chelsea and Dexter school districts. FIA has always been and will always be a community initiative. Private donors, community organizations, and groups have been the backbone of FIA’s mission fulfillment.

“These groups and individuals are committed to impacting their community through organizing food and essential items drives. Donations such as these are vital to our organization,” says FIA Pantry and Volunteer Coordinator Rachel Hurst.

FIA wants to recognize and thank the following groups for their help in March:

Wylie Elementary School : Students participated in getting items for FIA’s pantry that they, themselves, would enjoy having.

: Students participated in getting items for FIA’s pantry that they, themselves, would enjoy having. Mill Creek’s CS&L Class held a fundraiser to collect money to purchase food pantry items.

held a fundraiser to collect money to purchase food pantry items. Webster United Church of Christ is doing a feminine hygiene drive throughout March.

is doing a feminine hygiene drive throughout March. LaFontaine of Dexter (Truckloads of Hope)

is filling a pickup in their showroom with donations throughout March.

is filling a pickup in their showroom with donations throughout March. Beach Middle School : Mrs. Doma’s Class collected over 1,300 items in 10 days for “Kindness Day.”

: Mrs. Doma’s Class collected over 1,300 items in 10 days for “Kindness Day.” Art Moehn Chevrolet and Buick Chelsea (Truckloads of Hope) are filling a pickup in their showroom with donations throughout March.

are filling a pickup in their showroom with donations throughout March. Chelsea First United Methodist middle school youth went to Meijer with $500 from the Meijer Simply Give Program and a generous donation from a church member to replenish FIA’s pantry.

To learn more about FIA and ways to support it, visit https://faithinaction1.org/

Note: Doug Marrin is a Faith in Action Board Member