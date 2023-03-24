CPD Weekly Report 03-23-23

From Chelsea PD

Incident #: 23-1178

Location: 1200 block of S. Main St.

Date: March 21, 2023

Time: 11:26 am

INFORMATION: While on routine patrol, an officer was dispatched to the 1200 block of S. Main Street for the report of an Embezzlement complaint. Upon arrival, the officer met with the complainant, who stated that they had recently suspected that an employee had been committing bottle return slip fraud. A check of available video surveillance footage revealed that during a previous shift, the suspect was scanning the slips and taking the money. The officer identified the suspect as being a 20-year-old Chelsea woman and determined that she was on the premises. The officer conducted an interview with the suspect, and she was placed under arrest and transported to the Chelsea Police Department for booking and processing. The suspect was then released pending warrant review and authorization by the Washtenaw County Prosecutor’s Office.

#####

Incident #: 23-1777

Location: 500 block of S. Main St.

Date: March 21, 2023

Time: 10:59 am

INFORMATION: While on routine patrol, an officer was approached by an employee of a local business in the 500 block of S. Main Street regarding a hit-and-run crash. The complainant stated that the crash had taken place on February 12, 2023, at approximately 1:12 pm. The complainant stated that a blue Jeep had backed into one of the gas pumps and caused damage to the pump, and then fled the scene. At the time of the report, there was no information on the identity of the driver.