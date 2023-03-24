Chelsea Girls’ Water Polo Off to Strong Start

The Chelsea girls’ water polo team opened its season in a big way with a 4-2 record in the first week.

The Bulldogs opened the season with a 2-2 record at the strong East Grand Rapids Early Bird tournament.

Chelsea knocked off ninth-ranked Zeeland 16-2 and took down A Grand Blanc team that made the state finals last season 8-6.

The two losses were to second-ranked Rockford 16-3 and third-ranked Jenison 12-5.

Kiera Crawley had a big weekend for the Bulldogs with a team-high 14 goals, 10 steals, and three assists to be named the Chelsea Player of the Week.

Keygan Monahan had a big weekend as well for Chelsea with nine goals.

Gabi Rudolph collected three goals and three assists, while Tallulah Gorby had a goal and five assists. Amelia Christie, Gabriella Burgess, and Isabelle Tuell a goal and two assists each, and Addi Kennedy a goal and assist for the Bulldogs.

Sydney Barston had a strong weekend in net with 31 saves and recorded a goal and assist for Chelsea.

Chelsea then rolled to a 17-5 win at Mason Tuesday night.

Monahan had a huge night with six goals and five assists to lead the Bulldogs.

Crawley continued her hot start with three goals and five assists, while Rudolph and two goals and an assist.

Clare Johnson and Burgess each had a goal and assist, while Gorby added a goal and three assists. Tuell and Barston each had a goal, while Barston made four saves in net for Chelsea.

The Bulldogs made it three straight wins with a 21-4 pasting of Troy in the home opener and Cameron Pool Wednesday night.

Crawley and Monahan once again had big night with Crawley recording five goals and five assists, and Monahan six goals and three assists.

Gorby found the net five times for Chelsea, while Rudolph and Burgess had two goals each. Christie chipped in with a goal, while Fiona Stoker, Tuell, and Burgess each had one assist. Barston recorded 12 saves in net and had four assists.

Chelsea is off for spring break and will return to the water when they host Ann Arbor Pioneer April 3.

Photos by Dawn McCann