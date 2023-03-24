Chelsea Police Report, February 2023

Chelsea Police Chief Kevin Kazyak submitted his February report to the city council at its March 20, 2023, meeting.

In February, Deputies responded to 431 calls for police service, up from 404 the prior year for a 7% increase. Total calls for 2023 (Jan-Feb) are 807, down from 822 for the same period last year for a 2% decrease.

Officers conducted 195 traffic stops, up from 143 last year. Fifty-two citations were issued with 120 warnings.

Of CPD’s 64 cases in February consist of 37 open, three awaiting lab analysis, 14 submitted to the prosecutor, and ten closed. Chief Kazyak explained to the city council the high number of open cases is due to waiting for search warrants.

Notable events from the police report include:

Four assaults

Four larcenies

Four frauds

13 crashes

84 miscellaneous complaints

271 non-criminal complaints

Chief Kazyak reported 117 phone calls came into the station during the ice storm power outage. For comparison, that is the number of calls the station would receive over three days. Kazyak explained that when DTE’s call center became overloaded, its calls went to 911, overloading that system as well.

The Chief had high praise for the city’s law enforcement and public utilities during the crisis. “The fact that we have our own electrical system and dispatch is phenomenal. They did a wonderful job. Hats off to everybody.”

Staffing continues to be a challenge for the department. Chief Kazyak reported a new full-time hire and a promising interview. Sgt. Kinsey will retire in August, and another full-time officer will be moving to part-time. The Chief’s goal is to staff 12 full-time officers. CPD currently has 11.