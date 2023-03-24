Chelsea Track and Field Teams Compete at SEC Invite

The Chelsea boys’ and girls’ track and field teams opened their season at the SEC Indoor Invite at the Lincoln Athletic Building in Ypsilanti Thursday.

It was a non-scoring meet with the top five individuals and top three relays earning medals in each event.

The boys’ meet saw the Bulldogs place well in the distance events.

Connell Alford was first, Bram Hartsuff second, and Leo Swager fifth to earn three medals in the 3200 for the Bulldogs.

Swager, Hartsuff, and Alford also teamed with Nick Spruce to finish 3rd in the 4x800 to earn a medal.

“We brought a mixture of young talent and experienced runners to compete in an SEC showdown,” coach David Slusser said “Our veteran leaders competed hard against a competitive field, while our younger guys gained valuable experience and learned how to compete at the highest level. We entered this meet with an elite mindset and left satisfied with our performances.”

Spruce earned a sixth-place finish in the 400 and Zebedee Swager eighth in the 1600. Spruce also teamed with Augustus Wehrly, Beckett Boos, and Mo Cugliari to finish eighth in the 4x400, while Wehrly teamed with Victor Radu, Caden Steele, and Johnathan Turbow to finish ninth in the 4x200.

Freshman Cody Yacks was ninth in the pole vault, Turnbow 11th

in the long jump, Z. Swager 11th in the 800, and Zak Sing 11th

in the 60 hurdles.

“We are a young squad with over half of its 77 kids on the roster consisting of freshmen and sophomores. As we progress throughout the season, we will rely on our dynamic coaching staff to develop our young talent while keeping our returning athletes competitive. This was a solid start to the 2023 season,” Slusser said.

The girls had a strong showing at the SEC Meet with six medal winners.

Brooke Matusik medaled in two events to lead the Bulldogs. She finished second in the 300 hurdles and fifth in the 60 hurdles for Chelsea.

Freshman India Barney was third in the 60 hurdles and just missed a medal in the 300 hurdles with a sixth-place finish.

Carley Grabarczyk was fourth in the 60 dash, Natalia DeMea fifth in the 3200, and freshman CeCe Bayer fifth in the 800 for the Bulldogs other medal winners.

Sixth-place finishes went to Kennedy Anderson in the high jump, Audra Guthre pole vault, Eva Dewaele long jump, Sofia DeMea 800, and the 4x800 relay team of Bayer, Madison Morgan, Sofia DeMea, and Slater Boos.

Addie Howard seventh and Crista Hurtado ninth in the 400, the 4x200 relay team of Howard Dewaele, Laney Smith, and Kylan VanBatavia eighth, and the 4x400 relay team of Madison Morgan, Karlie Vanremortel, VanBatavia, and Caitlyn Ash eighth. Laney Smith was 11th in the 60 dash and Madeline Collins 11th

in the long jump.

“The team showed a strong competitiveness and maturity for a young team that was missing some key performers,” coach Loren Thorburn said. “We look forward to getting more experience in meets with our young squad in the upcoming weeks.”

Following the spring break the teams will compete at the Parma Western Invite April 6th and the Grass Lake Invitational April 8th.