Hyooguh Wellness Studio: A New Chapter of Wellness in the Heart of Downtown

Downtown Chelsea is about to get a dose of well-being and contentment as Catrina Holland, owner of Chelsea Private Yoga, announces the expansion of her business into a total wellness studio. The new studio, named “Hyooguh,” is set to be located in the iconic Pontiac building, breathing new life into the historic space.

“Creating a change can feel overwhelming, especially with our crazy schedules these days and not knowing where to start,” says Holland. “Identifying where you are and where you want to be is the first step towards a healthier, happier life.”

The historic Pontiac Building on Middle St.

Derived from the Danish/Norwegian word "hygge," Hyooguh embodies a deeper meaning than the marketed "cozy" concept seen on Pinterest and Etsy. It represents a feeling of wellness, contentment, and enjoying life, promoting a positive atmosphere for both mental and physical health.

With her new studio, Holland addresses the fatigue, stress, weight gain, and depression she sees many people struggling with. Given our busy lives and hectic schedules, finding the motivation and knowledge needed for self-care can be challenging. Hyooguh Wellness Studio aims to provide a supportive environment for those looking to improve their well-being and reach their full potential.

Offering a range of classes, including yoga, nutrition, strength training, and stress relief, Hyooguh provides group and private instruction tailored to individual needs. Holland is committed to empowering clients.

The studio is almost ready for its grand opening in April.

“Hyooguh Wellness Studio will offer yoga, nutrition, strength training, and stress relief classes in group and private instruction,” says Holland. “Hyooguh is about empowering individuals to reach their full potential and live their best lives while positively impacting the world around them.”

The grand opening of Hyooguh Wellness Studio is scheduled for April, with the website launching this week featuring pre-opening specials. The earthy and grounding studio will host group classes, private sessions, and a small store selling fitness apparel and wellness items for men and women.

“When you have the willpower to make a change, the knowledge of how to do it, and the support behind you, that is when the magic happens,” says Holland. “Then, you can feel energized and confident, be mindful and navigate challenges calmly. As that snowballs, you’ll have more momentum to do things you're passionate about.”

Watch for their website launch for more information on the services, mission, and upcoming events at Hyooguh Wellness Studio.

Photos courtesy of Catrina Holland