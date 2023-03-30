Trinity Health Michigan Appoints New Board Chair and Vice Chair

Trinity Health Michigan, a leading healthcare provider in the state, has announced the appointment of Donna Doleman Dickerson as the new chair of its Board of Directors and Wayman Britt as the vice chair.

“Donna and Wayman are proven executives that will help make a tremendous impact in the lives of our patients and the communities we serve,” said Rob Casalou, president and CEO of Trinity Health Michigan. “These are challenging times in health care. We will look to the wisdom and counsel of these two great leaders, and the Board as a whole, as we forge the future of care for residents throughout the state.”

Trinity Health Michigan, one of the state's largest employers, employs more than 24,000 full-time workers across 29 counties. The healthcare provider operates nine hospitals in Ann Arbor, Chelsea, Grand Haven, Grand Rapids, Howell, Livonia, Muskegon, Pontiac, and Shelby. With 2,233 beds and 5,290 physicians and advanced practice providers, the health system generates $4.1 billion in operating revenues and contributes $175.6 million back to local communities each year.

Donna Doleman Dickerson currently serves as the vice president and chief marketing officer of the University of Michigan Credit Union. She is responsible for overseeing brand management, marketing, communications, community development, financial education, and the design of innovative products to cater to the needs of the credit union's members. Dickerson brings with her a wealth of experience, having held leadership roles at Pfizer, the Detroit Medical Center, Ann Arbor Spark, and GreenPath.

Dickerson is an active member of various organizations, including the Make-a-Wish Michigan Board of Directors, the Forbes Communications Council, and the Harvard Business Review Advisory Council. She has been recognized for her achievements, receiving the Michigan Chronicle's Women of Excellence Award in 2020 and being named a 2023 Washtenaw Community College Women's Council Shero Honoree.

Wayman Britt recently retired from his position as the Kent County, Michigan Administrator and is now the president of Wayman Britt Enterprises. His firm provides management and leadership consulting services to organizations and individuals looking to enhance their performance. Britt has been a founding board member for the West Michigan Sports Commission, Kent Schools Services Network, and the Grand Rapids University Preparatory Academy. He also serves on the boards of the Gerald R. Ford Presidential Foundation and the Michigan Fitness Foundation.

A former University of Michigan men's basketball team captain, Britt led his team to the NCAA Championship Finals in 1976. The university has since named the "Wayman Britt Outstanding Defensive Player of the Year" award in his honor. He is a member of both the Greater Flint Area Sports Hall of Fame and the Greater Flint Afro-American Hall of Fame.

Trinity’s Chelsea Hospital, a 133-bed not-for-profit medical facility established in 1970, has gained a reputation for its commitment to patient safety and satisfaction. The hospital represents a joint venture between Trinity Health System and University of Michigan Health. This collaboration unites two award-winning health systems. Nationally recognized for its exceptional quality of care and patient satisfaction, Chelsea Hospital has earned accolades from Press Ganey, a renowned ranking organization. Additionally, the hospital stands out as one of only 19 hospitals across the United States to receive a prestigious double, five-star rating from the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services.