Farm Safety Takes Center Stage at Washtenaw Rural Safety Day Event

Farming remains one of the most hazardous professions in the United States, with children often exposed to risks on family farms and in rural areas.

Washtenaw County Farm Bureau (WCFB) states that statistics reveal every three days, a child dies in an agriculture-related incident, while approximately 33 young people suffer injuries daily. To address these concerns, WCFB is teaming up with Washtenaw County 4-H to educate adults and young people about potential dangers and improve preparedness for accidents.

The two groups have organized the Washtenaw Rural Safety Day to promote safety education and awareness. This free event, open to all ages, will take place on Saturday, April 15, at the Washtenaw Farm Council Grounds, 5055 Ann Arbor-Saline Road, Ann Arbor. Participants can sign in from 12:30 p.m., with pre-event activities held between 12:30 and 1 p.m., such as a hazard hunt, safety trivia, and a fun photo booth.

From 1 to 3 p.m., the program will feature six rotating sessions covering tractor safety, grain safety, animal safety, fire safety, emergency preparedness and first aid, and stress management. Special activities will resume from 3 to 3:30 p.m., with free popcorn and door prize drawings available for attendees.

Families interested in participating in the Washtenaw Rural Safety Day are urged to pre-register at https://washtenaw-rural-safety-day.eventbrite.com. For further details, please contact 734-428-8610 or email WashCoPandE@gmail.com.