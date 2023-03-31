Dexter's Easter Eggstravaganza: A Fun-Filled Event for the Entire Family

The city of Dexter is excited to announce its annual Easter Eggstravaganza, an event that promises family fun and egg-citement for all ages. Tickets are now on sale for the Easter Egg Scramble, which will take place on Saturday, April 8th. Participants can purchase tickets at City Hall, located at 3515 Broad St.

The Easter Egg Scramble check-in will begin at 9:00 am, and the event will be divided into three heats to accommodate different age groups: 0-3 years, 4-6 years, and 7-10 years. The event ensures that everyone has a fair chance to collect as many eggs as possible and enjoy the thrill of the hunt.

In addition to the Scramble, the Easter Eggstravaganza will also feature the Riddle Hunt, starting on Saturday, March 25th. This event is open to older kids and community members of all ages. Participants will use riddles to locate hidden Easter Eggs throughout various parks in Dexter. Each egg contains a word that contributes to a secret phrase. Once the phrase is discovered, families can visit City Hall at 3515 Broad Street to claim their prize. The Riddle Hunt will run from March 25th until April 7th.

Dexter's city staff extends their thanks to the Girl Scout Troops that assisted in preparing for this year's event, including the egg stuffing process. Their hard work and dedication have contributed to making the Easter Eggstravaganza a memorable occasion for the entire community.