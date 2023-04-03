Annual Chelsea Collage Concert Showcases Budding Talent and Musical Diversity

The Chelsea Music Department is gearing up for its annual Collage Concert, a highly anticipated event that brings together the diverse musical talents of the district's student musicians.

The concert, which has been a staple in the Chelsea School District since its inception in 2014, will showcase a captivating mix of instrumental and vocal performances in a non-stop, genre-hopping extravaganza.

The Collage Concert is unique in that it features a seamless flow of performances, with pieces transitioning one after another, leaving no time for applause or intermissions. The event will encompass a blend of full sections of music classes, extracurricular music groups, smaller ensembles, and soloists, all showcasing the extraordinary talent nurtured through the district's music program.

Audiences can expect an enchanting evening, as quick shifts between genres and moods create an immersive collage effect. The students will perform from various locations within the Chelsea High School auditorium, adding to the event's dynamic atmosphere.

Since its debut in 2014, the Collage Concert has become one of the most well-attended musical events in the Chelsea School District. The Chelsea Music Boosters, a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization, hosts the event as a fundraiser to support music education programs within the district. The organization is dedicated to advocating and raising funds for music education in the Chelsea School District, from Young 5s through 12th grade.

Proceeds from the concert will provide essential funding for program enhancements such as music literature, instrument repairs, solo and ensemble coaching, and music clinicians. With the continued support of the Chelsea Music Boosters and the wider community, the annual Collage Concert promises to be an unforgettable experience that highlights the exceptional talents of Chelsea's young musicians.

What: Chelsea Music Department Collage Concert

When: 7 p.m. on April 15, 2023

Where: Chelsea High School Auditorium, 740 North Freer Rd.

Tickets: $15/adults; $8/students and seniors. Seating is reserved, with tickets available in advance online at https://chelseamusicboosters.org/. Tickets can also be purchased at the door.

Follow Chelsea Music Boosters on social media: Facebook - @ChelseaMusicBoosters; Instagram – chelseamusicboosters; and Twitter – CSDMusicBooster.