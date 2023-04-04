CPD Weekly Report 04-04-23

From Chelsea PD

Incident #: 23-1300

Location: 20000 block of W. Old US 12

Date: April 2, 2023

Time: 2:01 am

INFORMATION: While on routine patrol, an officer received a report to be on the lookout for a vehicle that had been reportedly driving in a hazardous manner. The caller reported that the vehicle had been traveling on I-94 and exited at Fletcher Road. The officer responded to the area and observed a vehicle matching the description entering the City on E. Old US 12 and traveling westbound. The officer pulled in behind the vehicle and noted that the driver was driving on the shoulder and was traveling at speeds much lower than the posted speed of 45 miles per hour.

The officer was able to stop the vehicle and made contact with the driver. Upon making contact with the driver the officer noted that he had visible signs of intoxication and a strong odor of alcohol emanating from his person. The driver denied consuming any alcohol to the officer. The officer asked the driver to step out of the vehicle and perform some standard field sobriety tests. At the conclusion of the tests, it was determined that there was enough probable cause to place the driver under arrest for suspicion of driving under the influence. The suspect, a 59-year-old Van Buren Twp. man, was placed under arrest. The case remains open pending laboratory analysis by the Michigan State Police Crime Lab and review by the Washtenaw County Prosecutor’s Office for warrant authorization.

#####

Incident #: 23-1262

Location: 1600 block of S. Main St.

Date: March 29, 2023

Time: 5:03 pm

INFORMATION: While on routine an officer was dispatched to the 1600 block of S. Main St. for the report of a larceny of car parts complaint. Upon arrival, the officer was met by the complainant, who stated that a vehicle he owned had been brought onto the property back in August for some repair work that was needed. The complainant stated that he was ready to pick the vehicle up now, and when he arrived and started the vehicle up, he noted that the vehicle was louder than normal. Upon closer inspection of the vehicle, the complainant found that the catalytic converter had been cut out of the exhaust system. At the time of the report, there was no information available on a suspect or when exactly the theft may have taken place.

#####

Incident #: 23-1260

Location: Old Manchester X W. Old US 12

Date: March 29, 2023

Time: 3:55 pm

INFORMATION: While at the station, a walk-in complaint came in regarding a road rage incident that turned into an assault and battery. The complainant stated that he had been traveling on Old Manchester Road when he noticed a white GMC Safari van behind him. He noted that the vehicle appeared to be “tailgating” him and following at an unsafe distance. The complainant stated that he motioned for the driver of the white van to go around him. When the driver did not go around, the complainant stated that he stopped his vehicle, pulled to the side of the road and got out, and motioned for the vehicle to go around. The complainant stated that at this point, the driver of the white van got out of his vehicle, and a physical altercation took place. The suspect is described as a white male approximately 5’ 8” tall, stocky build, 45-50 years old, and has short dark hair. The case remains open pending further investigation into the possible identity of the suspect.

#####

Incident #: 23-1228

Location: 1600 block of Commerce Park Dr.

Date: March 26, 2023

Time: 1:09 am

INFORMATION: While on routine patrol, an officer stopped a vehicle for a traffic violation. Upon making contact with the driver the officer noted that the driver had “glassy bloodshot eyes” and had an odor of alcohol emanating from his person and from the vehicle. The officer also noted that there were several empty cans of beer within plain view inside the passenger compartment of the vehicle. The driver was asked to step out of the vehicle and perform some standard field sobriety tests. Upon the conclusion of the tests, it was determined that there was enough probable cause to place the driver under arrest for suspicion of driving under the influence. The case remains open pending laboratory analysis by the Michigan State Police Crime Lab and warrant review by the Washtenaw County Prosecutor’s Office.