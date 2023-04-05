Chelsea Spring Expo Returns with Fun for Everyone

The much-anticipated 15th Chelsea Spring Expo is set to take place on Saturday, April 15th, between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m., offering a fun-filled, family-friendly event for all ages. Organized by the Chelsea Senior Center, the event will be held at the Washington Street Education Center – 512 Washington Street, which also houses the Chelsea Senior Center.

Featuring over 90 vendors, the Spring Expo promises a diverse range of exhibitors, including local businesses, crafters, non-profit organizations, and school groups. This event is a fantastic opportunity for attendees to learn about the Chelsea community, interact with area businesses, and discover local groups.

To further enhance the community spirit, the Chelsea Senior Center has coordinated with community partners and volunteers to ensure a safe and enjoyable experience. Visitors can look forward to free goodie bags, door prizes, and homemade delectables from the “Best Ever Bake Sale.” While enjoying your homemade treats, sit back and enjoy a performance by Ballet Chelsea at 12:30.

Rain or shine, the event will be held indoors, ensuring a comfortable experience for everyone. Attendees are encouraged to invite friends and family to this community gathering. Lunch will be available for a charge.

Don't miss this fantastic opportunity to engage with the Chelsea community and learn more about the area's businesses, organizations, and local groups. For additional information, don't hesitate to contact the Chelsea Senior Center at 734-475-9242.