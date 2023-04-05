The Mid-Michigan Pipeline project is coming to Sylvan Township and the Chelsea area

Sylvan Township and Chelsea area residents can expect to see a pipeline project coming to the community this year.

Here is a description of the project from given to Sylvan Township:

“The Mid-Michigan Pipeline is a two-phase, $550 million effort to improve energy affordability, safety and reliability for customers by replacing 55 miles of natural gas transmission pipeline in Washtenaw, Livingston, Ingham, Shiawassee and Clinton counties. Consumers Energy is replacing vintage 20-inch pipeline dating back to the 1940s with new 36-inch steel pipeline to help move more natural gas quickly, safely and efficiently”

The planned construction route for the first phase covers 30 miles from Chelsea to Williamston, briefly passing through or near portions of:

· The 21,000-acre Waterloo State Recreation Area in Washtenaw County.

· The 11,000-acre Pinckney Recreation Area in Livingston and Washtenaw counties.

· The 1,100-acre Unadilla State Wildlife Area.

· The Mike Levine Lakelands Trail State Park, a 34-mile linear trail created from abandoned railroad corridor that stretches between Ingham and Livingston counties and managed by the Pinckney Recreation area.

· The 4.7-mile Chelsea to Stockbridge Corridor of the Border to Border Trail managed by the Washtenaw County Parks and Recreation Commission (WCPARC).

Consumers Energy said that it in partnership with the Michigan Department of Natural Resources (MDNR) they “are working closely to minimize impact on the environment and recreational activity as the energy company modernizes its natural gas infrastructure.”

“Consumers Energy is planning jointly with the MDNR to protect the public and the environment while minimizing inconvenience to park and trail users during this important project,” said Consumers Energy.

Here are the planned phases:

Phase 1: Chelsea to Williamston, 30 miles (2023)

Phase 2: Williamston to Ovid, 25 miles (2024)

It’s expected that workers will begin clearing land in Sylvan Township on April 17.

According to Consumers Energy, “the project has been approved by the Michigan Public Service Commission. Consumers Energy owns the property easement rights that legally provide the space to safely construct, replace and maintain a natural gas pipeline. In some cases, we’ll need to secure additional work space through easement rights from neighboring property owners to ensure we can complete the project safely.”

A map of the pipeline phases. courtesy of Consumers Energy

In answering the question, will trees be removed, Consumers Energy said “We’ll have to remove trees to ensure our crews can perform their work safely and to protect bats and prevent the spread of oak wilt disease. We’ll mitigate the environmental impact by working with the MDNR team to carefully select the trees that must be removed and to determine how, where and when to plant the appropriate replacements. We plan to begin removing trees this winter to remove habitat that may attract endangered species of bats and to prevent the spread of oak wilt, an aggressive fungus that impairs the flow of water to the tree’s canopy and leaves. This disease kills thousands of oak trees each year in forests and communities throughout Michigan. Infected trees need to be disposed of in a manner that prevents further infections.”

To make sure the pipeline is operating safely and properly, Consumers Energy said they will “follow industry best practices by conducting a hydrostatic test to verify the pipeline will operate as expected at a safe pressure. The test involves filling the pipeline with water and slowly pressurizing it. No natural gas will be in the pipeline, and no digging or excavation is usually required. The testing should not impact neighboring landowners or park users, though we do ask you to stay off the project right-of-way during the 8-hour test period for safety reasons.”

This is just some of the information about this project. For more details about the Mid-Michigan Pipeline and the work planned for 2023 in Washtenaw, Livingston and Ingham counties:

Visit www.ConsumersEnergy.com/MidMichPipeline

Call 888-441-0299

Or email MidMichPipeline@cmsenergy.com