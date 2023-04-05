Chelsea Basketball Teams Place Five on AP D2 All-State Squads

The 2022-23 boys' and girls' basketball season will likely go down as one of the best if not the top season of all time for Chelsea High School.

The boys' and girls' teams combined for 46-8 record on the season with both claiming district titles and the boys winning their first Regional title since 2000. Both were ranked in the top-10 throughout the season

With the strong seasons by both teams the post season awards started rolling in with five Bulldogs earning AP D2 All-State Honors.

First-year boys' basketball coach Andrea Cabana was named the AP D2 Coach of the Year after leading the Bulldogs to the state quarterfinals. Cabana came to Chelsea after leading Grass Lake girls' basketball team to the D3 state championship in 2021 and didn't miss a beat in taking over the Bulldogs boys' program this season.

Chelsea Boys' Basketball -Coach Andrea Cabana

To go along with their coach, two Bulldogs earned first-team all-state honors.

Junior Joey Cabana was named to the AP First Team. He averaged just over 22 points a game to go along with five rebounds, and four assists a game for the season. He became just the second Bulldog in school history to go over 1000 points and will likely become the Bulldogs all-time leading scorer next season.

Joey Cabana

Junior Jake Stephens was the other pair of the Bulldogs scoring tandem that earned first-team D2 All-State honors. Stephens averaged a double-double of 22.7 points and 11.5 rebounds a game on the season. He broke the school record of three-pointers in a game with eight in the D2 state quarterfinals to help lead a Bulldogs fourth quarter rally that came up just short in the season ending loss to Romulus Summit Academy.

Jake Stephens

The girls' team had one of the best seasons in school history w1th a 21-2 record on the season before falling to eventual D2 state champion Lansing Catholic Central in the regional finals.

The Bulldogs were ranked in the top five all season and earned the post season awards for their amazing season.

Senior Megan McCalla earned first-team D2 all-state honors. The four-year varsity player went over the 1000-point mark against Tecumseh and then became the Bulldogs all-time leading scorer in the regional final loss to Lansing Catholic. McCalla averaged 17 points and seven rebounds her senior season.

Megan McCalla

Junior Leila Wells also earned D2 first-team all-state honors for the Bulldogs. Wells went over the 1000 career point mark in the district championship win over Wixom St. Catherine. Wells averaged 18 points and three steals a game for the Bulldogs.

Leila Wells

Chelsea girls' coach Tony Scheffler was named the SEC White coach of the year after leading the Bulldogs to a perfect 10-0 record in the conference. In his third season at the helm of the Bulldogs, Chelsea has recorded a 58-9 overall record and three straight district titles to go along with three SEC White titles.

Chelsea girls' basketball coach Tony Scheffler