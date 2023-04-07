MML Foundation Launches 2023 Bridge Builders Microgrants Program

In a bid to overcome societal division and promote unity, the Michigan Municipal League (MML) Foundation has announced the fourth round of its Bridge Builders Microgrants program. The program, which aims to foster collaboration and bring people together creatively, is now accepting applications for $1,000 and $5,000 microgrants.

In 2022, a $500 grant was awarded for Chelsea’s Martin Luther King Jr. Days of Service and Social Action. This project was designed to unite the community around small acts of service and action, like blanket making, and empowering youth to engage in systems of change.

This year, the Foundation has increased the grant amount for its Neighborhood Microgrant category from $500 to $1,000 while continuing to offer Main Street Microgrants at $5,000 per grant.

Helen D. Johnson, President of the Michigan Municipal League Foundation, said, “We love Bridge Builder Microgrants, and the program has been so successful that we’re thrilled to double the size of the Neighborhood Microgrants while continuing our Main Street grants. We can’t wait to see how this year’s projects foster collaboration across sectors and bring people together in communities.”

Bridge Builders Microgrants have already funded a variety of successful projects in the past, such as community gatherings, public art installations, mural projects, food pantry projects, and more. The program is designed to offer small, one-time grants for creative projects in Michigan Municipal League member communities involving neighbors, artists, business owners, and municipal leaders.

This year's program includes two funding categories:

Neighborhood Microgrants offer small, one-time grants of up to $1,000 for collaborative, creative projects or events in Michigan Municipal League member communities. Each project should build bridges across the community by bringing people together. Individuals, informal groups, neighborhood organizations, and associations can apply.

Main Street Microgrants offer small, one-time grants of up to $5,000 for collaborative, creative projects in Michigan Municipal League member communities. Microgrants fund projects that bring together local artists and businesses in Michigan downtowns. Each project should build bridges across your community by bringing people together. Downtown Development Authorities/Commercial Improvement Districts, municipal governments, and local businesses are eligible to apply.

Projects must occur within a Michigan Municipal League member community, which includes nearly every city and village and multiple urban townships in Michigan. Applications are open from March 13 to April 23, 2023, and must be completed online. To learn more or start an application, visit: https://mmlfoundation.org/projects/bridge-builders-microgrants/about-this-year/

Rachel Skylis, program officer for the MML Foundation, expressed enthusiasm for this year's applications and projects, adding, "Our state is home to so many creative, thoughtful people ready to celebrate their communities, and we're ready to celebrate with them."

For questions or partnership opportunities, contact Rachel Skylis at 734-669-6333 or rskylis@mml.org.