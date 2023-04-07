Chelsea Senior Center Celebrates 10 Years of Serving Meals to Area Seniors

The Chelsea Senior Center (CSC) marked a significant milestone in March, celebrating its 10th anniversary as a Senior Nutrition Program (SNP) site. Since its inception in 2013, the program has served more than 253,000 meals to seniors in the Chelsea area. Weekly treats were offered throughout March to commemorate the anniversary and recognize National Senior Nutrition Program month.

The national SNP was established 50 years ago by President Richard Nixon as part of the Older Americans Act of 1965. The program now helps fund a network of senior nutrition programs across the United States, providing nearly 250 million meals annually to almost 3 million seniors.

In Chelsea, the Senior Center serves 25,000 meals per year. The program benefits up to 100 homebound seniors with home-delivered meals and a friendly smile. Additionally, an average of 30 seniors gather daily at the Center for lunch and social time. The SNP fosters a sense of community and connection among seniors, with opportunities for new and old friendships, as well as special events like CSC's monthly birthday celebrations, which attract around 90 seniors.

The Chelsea School District (CSD) plays a vital role in supporting the senior nutrition program by catering meals from its licensed commercial kitchen at WSEC. Kitchen manager Tracey Dalton prepares homemade meals that are delivered and served fresh each weekday and extra "weekend meals" for homebound seniors. This catering partnership and Tracey's dedication to providing delicious, nutritious meals are key to the program's success.

Tracey often incorporates fresh produce and fruit from CSC's Intergenerational Garden when in season. Favorites include rhubarb crisp and early spring greens like leaf lettuce, kale, and Swiss chard added to the salad bar. Seniors and preschoolers work together to plant seeds in the Garden's hoop house each spring.

CSC's SNP relies on the dedication of its volunteers. Each week, 25 drivers use their vehicles and gas to deliver meals throughout Chelsea, the local townships, and Manchester. An additional ten volunteers help in the kitchen. More volunteers are always welcome.

The program receives funding from Washtenaw County OCED, which reimburses CSC for each meal served. Diners are encouraged to make voluntary donations to help offset costs, with all donations staying with CSC to support senior nutrition in the area. Additional funding comes from local sponsorships, private giving, and grants.

Located at 512 Washington Street, the Chelsea Senior Center serves over 1,200 members with a mission to enhance the quality of life and well-being of area seniors and their families.

For more information about CSC's senior nutrition program, contact Jon Van Hoek at 734.475.9242 or visit www.ChelseaSeniors.org.

Please reach out if you know a homebound senior who could benefit from meal deliveries.