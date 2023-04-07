Legendary Photographer Dale Fisher Celebrates 90th Birthday with Open Galleries Event and Sale

You are looking for something to do next weekend. Don't miss this.

Iconic photographer Dale Fisher is celebrating his 90th birthday with a special open event at his galleries on Friday, April 14, from 3 pm to 6 pm, and Saturday, from 11 am to 6 pm. The event, usually accessible by appointment only, welcomes guests to tour the galleries and meet the renowned helicopter photographer himself.

The two galleries each showcase a different focus of Fisher's work. The Wings Gallery displays his recent photographs, featuring locations such as Ann Arbor, Jackson, Washtenaw County, and Detroit, as well as a collection of never-before-seen images. University of Michigan football fans can also enjoy a vast selection of stadium photographs, including the historic “Fans Flood the Field” from the Michigan-Ohio State game on November 27, 2021.

Fisher first discovered his passion for photography in the 8th grade and continued to hone his skills throughout high school and during his service in the Navy. After his return from the Korean War, Fisher combined his training and natural talent to capture stunning aerial images from low-flying helicopters, a technique he continues to use today.

His latest and largest book, "Washtenaw County: Visions of the Eagle," along with several other titles, will be on display and available for purchase during the event. Fisher is also currently working on a final book, "Tailgate Nonsense and Other Stuff."

The Eagle’s Nest Barn houses the Michigan Room, dedicated to True-Blue University of Michigan fans, and a collection of fine art photographs of the local area. The barn's upper levels exhibit Fisher's vintage photographs, with numerous mounted, matted, framed, and unframed fine art images available at discounted prices.

Visitors will have the rare opportunity to meet Dale Fisher in person and discuss his fascinating life and groundbreaking photography. Well-known in Washtenaw County for his Ann Arbor, University of Michigan Hospital, and Stadium photographs, Fisher prefers to be recognized for his fine art photography.

In honor of his 90th birthday, Dale Fisher is gifting an art poster to gallery guests.

The Dale Fisher Galleries are located at the Eyry of the Eagle farm, 1916 Norvell Road, Grass Lake, MI. For more information, call 517-522-3705 or visit www.DaleFisherGalleries.com.

Photos courtesy of Dale Fisher