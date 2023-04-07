Chelsea Soccer Opens with Rout of Western

The Chelsea girls' soccer team opened its season in impressive fashion with a 6-0 rout of Parma Western Thursday night.

Kate Krugh scored a hat trick of three goals to lead the Bulldogs to the win.

Addy Sinkwitts put Chelsea on top by moving up the right side and drilling a shot into the far left corner past the goaltender for a 1-0 lead at the 29 minute mark.

It would stay that way until Krugh took a pass out front from Ava Hoffman and drove toward the net knocking it home to make it2-0 with 2:18 left in the first half.

Chelsea wasted no time in the second half to extend its lead.

Kate Krugh celebrates her third goal with teammates. Photo by Mike Williamson

Just 30 seconds into the second, Grace Ratliff took a pass and moved down the right side and drilled a shot off the cross bar that came right down to Krugh who knocked home the rebound for a 3-0 lead.

At the 36 minute mark, Ratliff again drove down the right side, but this time centered a pass to Krugh who once again drilled it home for her third of the game and to push the Chelsea lead to 4-0.

The lead grew to 5-0 when Kloi Milliken took a loose ball in the middle of the field and spun around and drilled it into the corner of the net with 16 minutes left.

Sasha French drills one into the net from 20 yards out for Chelsea. Photo by Mike Williamson

The Bulldogs wrapped up the scoring when Sasha French picked up the ball and moved toward the net and drilled a shot into the far corner from 20 yards out with just over six minutes left to make the final 6-0.

Airanna Griecci earned the shutout in net for the Bulldogs.

Chelsea moved to 1-0 on the season and returns to action Wednesday night at Adrian to open SEC White play.

Photos by Mike Williamson



