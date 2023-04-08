American Brain Tumor Association Fundraising 5K Event Returns

From ABTA

The American Brain Tumor Association (ABTA) Annual Michigan Breakthrough for Brain Tumors 5K (BT5K) returns to Milford's Kensington Metropark on May 6. Patients, survivors, caregivers and supporters will gather to raise funds and help build awareness of the dire need for more breakthrough brain tumor research.

Every day, approximately 800 children and adults are diagnosed with a primary or metastatic brain tumor and more than one million people in the US are currently living with a brain tumor. More than 18,000 adults will likely die from primary cancerous brain and CNS tumors this year.

In the past 20 years, three new brain tumor treatments have been discovered. There is no early detection, no prevention, and few treatment options. And, for brain cancer, there is no cure. But there is hope.

“The American Brain Tumor Association knows that more must be done, and more will be done. We don’t want one more person losing their lives because they were diagnosed with a brain tumor,” said Ralph DeVitto, ABTA President and CEO.

The ABTA was started in 1973 by two moms determined to save the lives of their six-year-old daughters. Since its inception, the organization has invested more than $34 million in research across primary and metastatic brain tumors, funding more than 700 researchers across 800 research projects. The ABTA serves more than 100,000 patients and caregivers annually through their website, programs and support services. “As a caregiver of a childhood brain tumor survivor the ABTA is an incredible organization in care support, research, and the search for cures for those impacted by brain tumors,” said Larry Berg Michigan BT5K Planning Committee Chair.

The organization remains committed to accelerating research, doubling our patient reach, and doubling federal funding. The Michigan BT5K plays a key role in raising funds and awareness for the ABTA mission and brain tumor community.

Those who would like to register or donate should go to BT5K.org.