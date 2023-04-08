Chelsea Lacrosse Routs Belleville for First Win

The Chelsea lacrosse team picked up its first win of the season after a pair of losses, blowing out Belleville 15-3 Friday night.

The Bulldogs took a commanding 9-0 halftime lead and never looked back, cruising to the win.

Braden Kennedy continued his fast start to the season with four goals to lead the Bulldogs.

Kellen Ahlstrom also picked up four goals for the Bulldogs while Cade Ahlstrom had two goals and an assist.

Jon Shemwell added two goals and Myles Bieber chipped in with a goal and two assists. Ben Potter added a goal and dished out four assists, Chase Barber one goal, and Carter Trinkle one assist. Tristan Cooper made 15 saves in net for Chelsea.

The Bulldogs could not overcome a slow start and fell to Ann Arbor Skyline earlier in the week.

Skyline jumped out to a 5-0 lead at halftime. The Eagles would stretch the lead to 6-0 early in the second before the Bulldogs would come to life.

Cade Ahstrom found the net to cut the lead to 6-1 in the third.

Kennedy scored two fourth period goals to cut the lead to 6-3, but the Bulldogs would get no closer. Potter and Kellen Ahlstrom picked up one assist each and Cooper made 15 saves in net.

The Bulldogs opened the season a 10-5 loss to Bedford.

Kennedy led Chelsea with three goals and two assists. Jon Shemwell added a goal and two assists and Trinkle a goal. Cooper stopped six shots in goal.

Photos by Dawn McCann