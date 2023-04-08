Ketamine Infusions a New Approach to Treating Depression

The Doctor is in. Welcome to Alessi Psychiatry and Life Center.

Doctor Norman Alessi has a unique approach to treating depression that some are finding helpful.

“I work with a variety of individuals ages 4 to 84 who suffer with complex levels of depression,” says Alessi. “ Some come to the clinic with a wide range of therapy treatments that at best are ineffective when administered alone.”

From a young age, Dr. Alessi was deeply curious about what motivates people to do what they do. At just 15 years old, he decided to pursue a career in medicine in order to gain a deeper understanding of human behavior. Despite his early interest, however, he wasn't always certain about where his path would take him.

It wasn't until Dr. Alessi witnessed a tragic fire that claimed the lives of four young people that he truly found his calling. In the wake of such devastation, he felt a strong sense of purpose and a desire to uncover the root causes behind human behavior. As he explains, "I knew I had to do something to make the world a better place. And so began the journey into the study of understanding human behavior."

Through his work as a doctor and researcher, Dr. Alessi made it his life's mission to explore the complex interplay between our thoughts, emotions, and actions. He believes that by better understanding the underlying drivers of human behavior, it can unlock new solutions to some of the world's most pressing challenges.

Dr. Alessi has what he believes is a better understanding of the conditions that his clients experience with depression. He emphasizes that many people with multiple mental conditions will have them for life. The Doctor has found Ketamine infusions work to relieve symptoms for clients and can improve their quality of life. He is also quick to note that it is not necessarily a cure.

“Here at the Center we will always deal with the reality of mental conditions, not a fantasy," observes Alessi.

Doctor Alessi acknowledges and appreciates that those seeking treatment have complex psychiatric conditions and are receiving other treatments. Ketamine infusions are more than merely administering infusions in order to relieve depression; recognizing that it is giving someone a psychopharmacological agent that has the power to transform not only their mood but several other factors as well.

"With proper medical treatment and a willingness to persevere,many can manage depression, says Dr. Alessi."

The doctor is in, working to give patients hope.

For more information contact the Center at (734)222-6222 or visit www.alessicenter.com