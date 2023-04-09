Chelsea Water Polo Takes Two of Three

The Chelsea water polo team continued its stellar start to the 2023 season by taking two of three matches to improve to 6-4 overall.

The Bulldogs had an easy time with a Portage team at home with an 18-2 rout Thursday night.

Kiera Crawley continued her torrid scoring pace with five first-period goals as the Bulldogs jumped out to an 8-0 lead and never looked back.

Crowley would score twice more in the second, while Keygan Monahan and Tallulah Gorby both scored a pair of first half goals for a commanding 12-0 halftime lead.

The lead would grow to 14-0 after three with goals by Gabriella Burgess and Gorby before Portage would score in the final period.

Isabelle Tuell and Monahan each scored a pair of goals in the final period to wrap up the scoring for the Bulldogs. Monahan also led the team with five assists on the night.

Sydney Barston stopped 11 shots in net for Chelsea.

The Bulldogs held off Birmingham Seaholm for a hard-fought 10-8 win earlier in the week.

Crawley had another big night with eight goals including six in the first half when the Bulldogs built a 7-4 lead.

Two more Crawley goals and a Fiona Stoker goal in the third gave Chelsea a 10-6 lead.

Seaholm scored twice in the fourth to cut the lead to 10-8, but Barston and the Bulldog defense held them off for the win.

Sabrina Westcott added a first half goal for Chelsea, while Tuell picked up four assists and Barston finished with 10 saves in net.

The Bulldogs had a rough start to the week in a battle of state-ranked teams as they fell to Ann Arbor Pioneer 5-0.

Barston made 15 saves in net to keep the Bulldogs close. They trailed just 3-0 after three periods, but the offense could not get going in the loss to Pioneer.