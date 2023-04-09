Chelsea Tennis Opens with Win at Mason Quad

Photo provided by Coach Rahn Rosentreter

The Chelsea girls’ tennis team opened its season in strong fashion with an impressive sweep at the Mason quad Saturday.

The Bulldogs finished with 24 points to beat out Portage Central with 21. Central finished 3rd in the state in D2 last season. They also beat out Mason and Parma Western teams that qualified for the D2 and D3 state finals.

All four doubles teams went undefeated on the day.

The one-doubles team of Meghan Bareis and Adrienne DeLong lost only one game in three matches to cruise to the flight win.

Megan Boughton and Izzy Barkey went 3-0 at two-doubles with a big win coming against Portage Central with a thrilling three-set 3-6, 6-3, 10-4 tiebreaker victory.

The big surprise of the day came at three-doubles where freshmen Lucy Taylor and Brenna Taylor cruised to a 3-0 record, losing just seven games on the day.

Natalie Roeser and Cyprus Gabriel-Menegay finished off the doubles sweep for the Bulldogs with a 3-0 record at four-doubles.

Josie Jackson went undefeated at four-singles for Chelsea, while Anne-Marie Begola at one-singles, and Samantha Bieber two-singles each went 2-1 on the day.