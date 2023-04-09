Chelsea Baseball Off to Rough Start

Some bad luck and early season darkness cost the Chelsea baseball team in its opening week as the Bulldogs started 1-3 its first week.

The Bulldogs used a four-run fourth inning to take the season opener 4-3 over Jackson Northwest April 6.

The Mounties took a 2-0 lead in the opening inning, but the Bulldogs fought back in the fourth.

An error helped get things started, but the Bulldogs had two runners on with two outs. Another Mountie error plated a run to cut the lead to 2-1. Jimmy Sciackitano reached on infield single to load the bases and Jason Skoczylas followed with a two-run single for a 3-2 lead. Skoczylas then stole home to push the lead to 4-2.

Northwest got one back in the fifth and put two runners on in the seventh, but Will McCalla got a flyout to center to end the game.

Lucas Dawson earned the win on the mound, striking out six and led the offense with two hits.

Dominic Searl and Seth Anstead also had hits for the Bulldogs.

The night cap saw darkness ruin a Chelsea rally in a 3-0 loss to the Mounties.

Northwest built a 3-0 lead, but the Bulldogs scored six in the top of the sixth to take a 6-3 lead. The game was called due to darkness in the bottom of the sixth and the score was reverted to the fifth inning which saw Chelsea trailing 3-0 and that would be declared the final.

Dawson, Max Herter, and McCalla each had a hit for the Bulldogs.

Chelsea dropped a tough 5-4 decision the Blissfield at the Carleton Airport Invite Saturday.

The Bulldogs held a 4-1 lead heading to the seventh, but a walk and two errors after two were out cost Chelsea as the Royals rallied for four runs and take the game 5-4.

Gabe Anstead led the offense with two hits and an RBI, while Hunter Sciackitano and Collin Skoczylas each had a pair of hits. Jake Lee and McCalla each had a hit and run scored, and Herter one hit for Chelsea.

The Bulldogs dropped the second game 8-3 to a tough Airport team.

McCalla led the offense with two hits and a rbi, while Dawson added two hits. Jimmy Sciackitano had a hit and rbi, while Logan Hoyt-Tracy, G. Anstead, Herter, and Matt Gietzen had one hit each.