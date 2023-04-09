Chelsea Track and Field Teams Off and Running with Pair of Meets

The Chelsea track and field team opened their outdoor seasons with a pair of meets last week.

The teams took part in a quad at Parma Western Friday night and the girls came home in first place and the boys second.

The Chelsea girls finished with 79.5 points to beat out Hanover-Horton, Parma Western, and Quincy.

The Bulldogs dominated with nine first-place and 11 second-place finishes.

Leila Wells had a big night by winning the 100 hurdles and was second in the long jump and 300 hurdles.

Natalia DeMea led the Bulldogs with three first-place finishes. She won the 800 and 3200 and was part of the winning 4x800 relay team with Sofia DeMea, Madison Morgan, and Slater Boos.

Other first-place finishes went to Carley Grabarczyk in the 100, Addie Howard 200, CeCe Bayer 1600, and Audra Guthre pole vault.

Second-place finishes went to Laney Smith in the 100, Eva Dewaele 200, Paiton Doyle 400, Sofia DeMea 800, Seren Angus 3200, India Barney 100 hurdles, 4x200 relay team of Cris Hurtado, Laney Smith, Caitlyn Ash, and Howard, 4x400 relay team of Ash, Hurtado, Brooke Matusik, and Bayer, and Anna Brandt shot put.

Ash was third in the 400 and Angus third in the 1600.

The boys finished with 36 points in the quad won by Western with 88.

Nick Spruce won the 400 and the 4x800 relay team of Connell Alford, Zebedee Swager, Bram Hartsuff, and Beckett Boos came home first for the boy’s two wins.

Connell Alford was second in the 3200 and had third-place finishes in the 400 and 800.

Second-place finishes went to Leo Swager 1600, the 4x400 relay team of David Berg, Caden Steele, Johnathan Turnbow, and Kai Zialkowski, the 4x400 relay team of Spruce, Zialkowski, Boos, and AJ Smith, and Nolan Fleszar pole vault.

Harstuff was third in the 3200, along with a third-place finish by 4x200 relay team of Spruce, Auden Howard, Ziolkowski, and Steele.

The teams took limited squads to the Grass Lake Invitational Saturday after the Western quad Friday night. The girls finished fourth with 77.12 points and the boys eighth with 35 points.

For the girls, Barney won the 100 hurdles, and the 4x800 relay team of Boos, Hurtado, Doyle, and Kaitlin Kubicki took first.

Doyle was second in the 400 and Hurtado fourth in the 200. Aurora Welling place fourth in the 3200 and Madeline Collins was fifth in the high jump, while fifth-place finishes went to Kubicki in the 1600, Colbie McCarthy 100 hurdles, and the 4x400 relay team of Brinna Wenzel, Maddie McCollum, Remi Kint, and Claire Zarinnia.

Mo Cugliari was second and Karl Swager fifth in the 1600 for the boys, while Linus Helzerman was fourth in the 3200.

Zak Sing was fifth in the 110 hurdles and the 4x800 relay of Helzerman, Eric Cameron, Gabe Muckle, and John Muckle was fifth.