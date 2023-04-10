Getting into his college of choice, Chelsea's Elijah Ratliff had to meet some high standards

Like many local high school seniors, Chelsea’s Elijah Ratliff has been waiting to hear what’s next for him; specifically, where he will be attending school next year as a college freshman.

Well, he got the big news that he was accepted into the school that he’s been thinking about for most of his life. Now he’s set out on a path that is not taken by many when he will attend the United States Air Force Academy in Colorado next fall.

The Sun Times News (STN) reached out to Ratliff to ask about the exciting news and unique opportunity.

“I am honored to be accepted into such an elite group of people like those that attend the academy,” Ratliff said. “It has been my lifelong goal to be accepted and I have never felt more accomplished than when I received my acceptance letter.”

Since he was a young kid, he said he’s always enjoyed the idea of flying fighter jets, testing every aspect of their and his own personal limits.

“The Air Force Academy is by far the best route to get myself in a seat in a fighter jet and therefore the route I have chosen to take,” said Ratliff.

He said his main goal is to graduate and make a career in the military and become a fighter pilot, and then eventually retire and fly as a commercial pilot.

It’s a big accomplishment being accepted to the U.S. Air Force Academy. Not only does an applicant have to have grades worthy of going there, but on the whole one really needs to be a very well rounded individual. The Air Force Academy’s admissions web page put it this way:

“You must meet high academic, physical, character and medical standards to be eligible for an appointment.”

So the process to get accepted is a bit grueling. According to any number of sources, it’s about a 10-12 percent chance of an applicant getting in. So for every 100 applicants, about 10 to 12 are admitted.

Of the application process, Ratliff said it was extremely intense.

“Compared to other college applications it isn’t even close,” he said. “Multiple rounds of rigorous interviews had to be conducted and passed through; to receive a congressional nomination just to be a viable candidate as well as half a dozen references and essays.”

Taking a look at his resume, Ratliff has been part of the wrestling team, lacrosse team, vice president of student council, National Honors Society, and the Chelsea House Orchestra (a traveling fiddle band).

STN asked him about the support and help that was needed along the way, and what he thinks of it.

“My parents have definitely been my biggest supporters through it all,” he said. “I would not have been able to complete my application without them. I have however had little bits and pieces of help from every single person in my life. I have been blessed in that everyone that I meet wants me to succeed. My teachers, my coaches, my principal, my friends and my family.”

STN then asked if there was anything in particular he thinks the community should know that hasn't been asked about?

“I think that people in the community should not be afraid to chase their dreams. Had I continued my high school path like many of my classmates I would have most likely wound up at Michigan State,” he said. “However I chased my dreams, aimed high, worked hard and believed in myself, and I was able to get accepted into my dream school. There is no reason that you cannot chase your dreams and do the same.”

photo courtesy of Elijah Ratliff