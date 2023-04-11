Trash Talking with Chelsea Zero Waste

With Earth Day arriving on April 22, it’s a good time to talk trash, and there’s nobody better to do it with than Megan McCall and Maegen Gabriel from the Chelsea Zero Waste Coalition (CZWC).

The CZWC was founded by Chelsea High School Teacher Shawn Sinacola and Serendipity Books owner Michelle Tuplin shortly before the pandemic as a group of individuals in the Chelsea area who come together to share interests, knowledge, and enthusiasm for living a more environmentally friendly life.

“One objective for CZWC is organizing all these community groups already working on that goal to build momentum and support for green initiatives such as the city considering recycling bins downtown,” says Gabriel. “We can be a voice in favor of such actions.”

Zero waste is different from carbon neutrality. Zero waste aims to reduce the amount of waste sent to landfills and incinerators by promoting the principles of reduce, reuse, and recycle. Carbon neutrality refers to achieving net zero carbon emissions by balancing the amount of carbon dioxide released (in manufacturing and transportation primarily) with an equivalent amount being removed from the atmosphere.

“A big part of our work is helping people have zero waste activities and events,” says McCall. “For example, in last year’s Sounds & Sights, we helped move that toward a zero waste event. Hopefully, we will continue to reach out to people hosting big events to support them in moving toward zero waste.”

The group has led recycling and composting of waste at community events such as:

Sounds and Sights Summer Festival

5 Healthy Towns, Farm to Table events

Spring Native Plant Sale

CZWC has been busy. They initiated community-wide foam recycling, keeping over 1,000 lbs. out of the landfill in 2022 alone. CZWC partnered with Chelsea High School Independence Hall students to recycle 16,798 lbs. of plastic film.

A primary goal of the group is to encourage more businesses to recycle. The group is working on a survey to poll businesses on what obstacles they may face in recycling more and what CZWC can do to help them.

It sounds like a huge undertaking, but the move to zero waste isn’t that difficult in incremental moves. McCall tells us that the single biggest improvement we can make is to stop using plastic bags.

“Plastic bags are the number one disruption in the recycling system,” she says. “They clog up the machinery. If people would just not put plastic bags into the recycling bins, it would be a big help.”

McCall notes that the Michigan Legislature is about to make it permissible once again for municipalities to ban plastic bags, and she hopes Chelsea will make such a move.

Gabriel adds that reducing our use of plastic bottles, especially bottled water, would be a huge help.

“I suggest avoiding plastic water bottles by using your own bottle,” she says. “Chelsea tap water is good. But if you don’t want that, use the large five-gallon water bottles with a dispenser. Or, use a filter. It’s better for the environment.”

“The problem is it doesn't really recycle well,” adds McCall. “There's not always a secondary market for that kind of plastic. The only good secondary markets for plastic are hard plastics like laundry detergent bottles. Those are pretty solid markets. Recycled plastic bottles sometimes end up in the landfill because nobody wants them.”

Both Gabriel and McCall acknowledge that the single biggest key in getting people to take the next incremental step toward zero waste is to convince them to care about the impact of the waste they’re producing. For McCall, the heart of the issue is social justice.

“We clearly know we're in a changing climate,” she explains. “What we don't know is what that's going look like. We have more people. We have more wealth. We have more stuff. So, if we don't have a place for that stuff, it's got to go somewhere. Other countries are not taking our waste like they used to. Where are we going to put all of this waste? Are we going to pay other communities to do it? Then, who does that affect? The poor communities.”

Suppose you don’t want to be bothered about seemingly trivial details like plastic bags and bottles. In that case, McCall and Gabriel point to another eco-friendlier practice that many of us are already doing – buying local.

Buying local reduces packing material. Consumers are not doubling up on packing to get an item shipped that has already been transported into the area. And if the item was produced locally, like food, even better. You can add to all that the savings in fuel emissions. Plus, it keeps the money circulating locally, strengthening our micro-economy.

“The more circular we can make our local economy, the more secure we’ll be,” says McCall.

And so, the two are on a mission with the other members of CZWC to build awareness by starting the zero waste conversation.

“Chelsea is in a perfect place to move forward with that,” says McCall.

You can find more information about CZWC on their Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100066419152669