Washtenaw Co Commissioners Approve $3M to Address Housing and Homelessness Crisis

In an effort to address the ongoing housing and homelessness crisis in Washtenaw County, the Board of Commissioners has approved a proposal to allocate $3 million to local human service provider organizations. The decision was made at their Wednesday evening meeting, with the aim of providing rental assistance, move-in assistance, and extended emergency sheltering.

The proposal involves using $300,000 per year for 2022 and 2023, to address the current eviction and homelessness crisis. At the height of the crisis, up to 90 families were sheltered in area hotels. The Board has decided to extend the seasonal Emergency Family Hoteling program past its April 1st end-date, which was operated by a volunteer-based organization, M.I.S.S.I.O.N., as an expansion of their regular work. 47 families have been identified as needing ongoing supports for hotel. Washtenaw County plans to assume operationalization of the hotel sheltering until the sunset date, which is yet to be determined.

The Office of Community and Economic Development has raised the alarm on an immediate and ongoing housing stability and eviction crisis within the County, after the sunsetting of the MSHDA’s Covid Emergency Rental Assistance program. As of April 4, 2023, there are 195 total families currently homeless or facing immediate eviction, and 83 families who are sheltering in hotels.

Commissioner Justin Hodge, District 5, said, “We know that this is not going to solve the problem. We alone are not going to fix this for our community. It’s going to take partnership between local government, county government and state government to truly solve it. But we are always committed to doing what we need to do to support our residents, and in addition to meeting immediate needs, we’re really interested in changing systems so that we can change lives.”

The human service providers within the County, many of whom provide social services to the County’s most vulnerable residents, have frequently expressed the funding challenges they face since the end of Coordinated Funding and transition into the New Human Services Partnership funding model. $748,000 per year for the two years will provide bridge funding to agencies most recently funded through Coordinated Funding grant extensions. The organizations identified were previously funded by Washtenaw County and Washtenaw Urban County, two of the previous coordinated funder institutions.

“I am committed to centering our neighbors directly impacted by housing insecurity as county government continues to work closely on this issue," said Commissioner Annie Somerville, District 6. "Housing is a human right."

County Administrator, Gregory Dill, stated that, "Given the emergent nature of the sheltering situation in our County, we felt it appropriate to make the recommendation now. We know that this is not the long-term strategy, but this provides some time and flexibility for us, and our agency partners, to respond in the most expedient way."

Due to the urgency of the existing crisis, the proposal was approved through the Board with same-night approval. County administration will spend the next two weeks honing the funding framework for the sheltering, eviction prevention and rental assistance, inclusive of impact tracking, and provide an update to the Board at their May 4th meeting.