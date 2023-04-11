Chelsea Baseball Slips by Lumen Christi

The Chelsea baseball team snapped a three-game losing streak by beating Jackson Lumen Christi 4-2 Monday night.

The Bulldogs scored three runs in the fourth inning to take a 4-1 lead and held on for the win to improve to 2-3 overall.

Lumen took a 1-0 lead in the bottom of the first, but they evened things up in the second with a rbi double by Mason Meads.

It stayed that way until the fourth when Will McCalla doubled with one out. He moved to third on a Titans error and scored on another error by Lumen to make it 2-1. A walk and another Lumen error plated another run and Max Herter followed with a rbi single to make it 4-1.

The Titans got one back in the bottom of the fourth to cut the lead to 4-2, but would not threaten again and Lucas Dawson struck out the side in the bottom of the seventh to end it for the Bulldogs.

Herter finished with two hits and an rbi, while McCalla had two hits and two runs scored. Luke Anstead added two hits and Meads a hit and rbi.

Dawson pitched a complete game, striking out 10 for Chelsea.