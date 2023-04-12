Chelsea Education Foundation Hosts Online Auction to Support Teachers and Students

Join the Online Fundraising Auction from April 17-23 to Make a Difference in the Chelsea School District

By Doug Marrin, Editor

The Chelsea Education Foundation (CEF) is hosting an online fundraising auction from 8 am on April 17 to 5 pm on April 23. All proceeds from this event will be used to benefit Chelsea School District Teachers through grants awarded by CEF.

The auction features a wide range of exciting items, such as a one-of-a-kind kids' party at Thompson's Pizza, exquisite La Jolla jewelry, and a Smokehouse 52 BBQ party for 40 people. In addition to bidding on these items, participants can support students with financial hardships by funding their trips to camp or Washington D.C.

To engage in live bidding and preview auction items, visit https://www.chelseaeducationfoundation.org/2023onlineauction.

Established in 1990, the Chelsea Education Foundation is dedicated to enhancing the educational experiences of Chelsea School District students. CEF serves as a vital link between the school, businesses, and the community to help strengthen Chelsea's future. The foundation's mission is to provide funding for a broad range of educational activities that benefit the students of the Chelsea School District.

The Chelsea Education Foundation has made a substantial impact on the school district throughout the years. With over 52,000 students receiving benefits from the foundation's initiatives, their efforts have funded more than 660 grant programs, encompassing a diverse range of projects from art installations and robotics to financial management. Additionally, the foundation has awarded over 975 scholarships to students who have demonstrated outstanding achievements, further highlighting its commitment to fostering growth and success in the Chelsea School District.

By participating in the online fundraising auction, you can help CEF continue the legacy of Bulldog giving.

For more information, contact Katie Hepler, Vice President of CEF, at vicepresident@chelseaeducationfoundation.org.