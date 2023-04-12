Become a Michigan DNR Conservation Officer Through Accelerated Training Program

The Michigan Department of Natural Resources (DNR) is currently hiring licensed law enforcement officers to participate in an accelerated conservation officer training program. The initiative aims to fill essential conservation officer vacancies in 14 counties across the state.

According to Capt. Jen Wolf of the DNR Law Enforcement Division, the expedited hiring process will enable officers with general criminal training to skip the traditional Conservation Officer Recruit School Academy and proceed directly to natural resources law enforcement training. This approach is expected to swiftly fill vacancies with skilled, motivated officers who possess diverse law enforcement experience.

Vacancies exist in Baraga, Cass, Chippewa, Eaton, Huron, Ingham, Kalamazoo, Lapeer, Mackinac, Midland, Ontonagon, Oscoda, Shiawassee, and Tuscola counties. Candidates must be at least 21 years old and meet one of several licensure requirements. The deadline to apply is May 10.

DNR conservation officers, stationed across Michigan, are fully licensed law enforcement officers responsible for enforcing laws and regulations related to fish and wildlife, state parks, trails, forests, and outdoor recreation activities. They also serve as first responders during natural disasters and life-threatening situations.

Training includes instruction on fish and game laws, species identification, and enforcement and safe operation of boats, off-road vehicles, and snowmobiles. Upon successful completion of the program, candidates will be hired as probationary conservation officers, receiving a DNR patrol vehicle and firearms. As State of Michigan employees, these officers will be eligible for health and retirement benefits.

For more information on the conservation officer hiring process and requirements, visit Michigan.gov/ConservationOfficers or contact a local recruiter.