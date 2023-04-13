Rebecca Torres to Director of Communications at HVA

Huron Valley Ambulance (HVA) recently announced Rebecca (Becky) Torres has been named the organization's new Director of Communications. Torres, who has been an integral part of the HVA family since 2012, brings her extensive experience and expertise to her new role.

Torres' journey with HVA began as a paramedic, and over the years, she has held various positions within the communications team. Her most recent title was Quality Assurance/Quality Improvement Supervisor. Torres' proficiency in building relationships, comprehensive understanding of Computer Aided Dispatch (CAD) systems, and her contributions to the communications training program demonstrate her commitment to excellence.

HVA's Chief Operating Officer, Paul Hood, expressed enthusiasm about Torres' promotion, stating, "Becky's appointment as Director of Communications is a testament to her exceptional skills and unwavering dedication to her craft. Her strategic thinking and remarkable ability to connect with people make her the perfect fit for this role."

HVA's communications center is responsible for 9-1-1 EMS dispatching for ambulances throughout southern lower Michigan. This includes Huron Valley Ambulance, Monroe Community Ambulance, Jackson Community Ambulance, Lenawee Community Ambulance, Albion Community Ambulance, and Alliance Mobile Health service areas. Additionally, the center manages 9-1-1 Fire dispatching for all fifteen fire departments in Washtenaw County and serves as the Michigan MABAS Red Center, coordinating mutual aid requests from fire departments statewide. With 33 personnel under its wing, the center serves over one million Michigan residents.

Torres, who holds a bachelor's degree in public safety from Siena Heights University, is also a licensed Paramedic. She has earned accreditations in both Emergency Medical and Fire Dispatching and is a certified Communications Training Officer. With her background and wealth of experience, Rebecca Torres is poised to lead HVA's communications team in the years to come.