Dexter, Chelsea, Saline Students Among Those Honored with Prestigious Citizenship Awards

The National Society Daughters of the American Revolution (NSDAR) has recognized outstanding high school seniors for their exemplary citizenship for nearly nine decades. On March 16, 2023, the Sarah Caswell Angell Ann Arbor chapter of the NSDAR continued this tradition by presenting Good Citizen awards to six deserving high school students from the Washtenaw County area.

The recipients of this year's awards were: William O’Haver (Dexter), Aashna Nadarajah (Huron), Holly Bennardi (Whitmore Lake), Gigi Paulino (Pioneer), Peter Mourad (Chelsea), and Aiden Burke (Saline). Each student was chosen by their respective schools for demonstrating exceptional qualities of dependability, service, leadership, and patriotism.

The chapter winner was determined through a combination of their achievements and an optional citizenship essay. Gigi Paulino, from Pioneer High School, was recognized as the chapter winner, and her essay will now be considered for state scholarship awards. All six winners received certificates, pins, a monetary prize, and a copy of the book 1776, which chronicles the events that led to the founding of the United States.

As the nation prepares to celebrate the 250th anniversary of its founding, the NSDAR maintains its mission to recognize and honor high school seniors who exemplify the best qualities of good citizenship. NSDAR believes these six awardees from Washtenaw County serve as shining examples for their peers and the community.