DNR Asks for Public’s Help to Mitigate Fire Threat

The Michigan Department of Natural Resources (DNR) has announced the Lower Peninsula is currently facing high fire danger due to warm temperatures, winds, and winter buildup of dry grasses and leaves.

As a result, residents are being urged to exercise caution during any outdoor activities that could potentially spark a wildfire. Don Klingler, DNR resource manager for the southern Lower Peninsula, emphasized that these fuels can ignite very easily.

Yard debris burning is the leading cause of wildfires in Michigan, with nine out of ten wildfires being caused by humans. Consequently, burn permits will not be issued over the next few days. Residents should always check Michigan.gov/BurnPermit before starting a fire to ensure weather conditions are safe for burning. In the southern Lower Peninsula, individuals should consult their local fire authorities.

Fire danger increases when weather conditions are hot, dry, and windy. Windborne embers can travel far and fast, causing small fires to escalate rapidly. Lightning strikes can also pose a threat if stormy weather is predicted.

DNR wildland firefighters aim to keep wildfires under 10 acres in size. More information about fire safety and DNR fire programs can be found on their website.