Chelsea Track and Field Teams Split with Pinckney

The Chelsea track and field team opened the SEC White season with a split with Pinckney Tuesday night. The girls' defeated the Pirates 80-57 and the boys fell to the defending league champions 91-46.

Natalia DeMea and Carley Grabarczyk picked up two wins each to lead the girls.

DeMea won the 3200 and was part of the winning 4x800 relay, while Grabarczyk won the 100 and teamed with Leila Wells, Eva Dewaele, and Laney Smith to win the 4x100.

CeCe Bayer won the 800 and Sofia DeMea the 1600, while the Bulldogs took both the hurdles events with India Barney winning the 100 and Brooke Matusik the 300. Claire Ashe won the discus, Madeline Collins the high jump, and Audra Guthre the pole vault.

"We hope to continue to step up individually and as a team when it is needed," Coach Loren Thorburn said. "It was a joy to watch our athletes cheer each other on as the night went on and to celebrate a victory together at the end of the meet."

Nick Spruce had a huge night for the boys' setting PR's and winning all three of the sprint events. He won the 100, 200, and 400 meter races to lead the Bulldogs.

Connell Alford won the 1600 and 3200 races, while David Berg, Daniel Fisk, and Patrick Joyce took the top three spots in the shot put.

"Although this is a tough loss for the dogs, there were signs of great improvement and glimpses of excellence throughout the meet," Coach David Slusser said. "Our veteran coaching staff has faith in this team and will work diligently to move this team forward and grow from this experience."