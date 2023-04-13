Chelsea Golfers Cruise Past Parma Western

The Chelsea golf team was firing on all cylinders Tuesday when the Bulldogs cruised to a 158-185 win over Parma Western at Inverness Golf Club.

Barrett Krueger fired a one-over-par 37 to lead the Bulldogs.

William Wilhelm was right behind with 38 and Brian Tillman one stroke back with 39.

Jack Murray finished with a 44, Richard Montoye 46, Kyle Valik and Josh Hanna 50, and Ethan Racine 51.

The Bulldogs open SEC White play Thursday at Adrian.