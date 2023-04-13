New Education Specialist Joins Western Washtenaw Recycling Authority

The Western Washtenaw Recycling Authority (WWRA) proudly announces the appointment of Karissa O'Quinn as its new Education Specialist.

Marc Williams, the WWRA Recycling Manager, expressed excitement over O'Quinn joining the team. "Karissa helped us with our EGLA and The Recycling Partnership grant-funded survey project last year," said Williams.

O'Quinn will take over from Shawn Personke, who has been handling the outreach role, including the WWRA Facebook page and foam collection initiative, since 2017.

In her new position, O'Quinn will be responsible for creating presentations and marketing materials for community outreach, as directed by the WWRA Board. Her duties include delivering her presentations to community organizations and schools and acting as WWRA's media liaison.

A Chelsea native, O'Quinn graduated Summa Cum Laude from Chelsea High School and is currently studying Environmental Science with a minor in Economics at Siena Heights University. She serves as the Recycling Coordinator for the university's Sustainability Club and is passionate about the intersection of economics, communication, human rights, and environmental science.

WWRA describes the Education Specialist role as demanding excellent interpersonal, presentation, and group skills, as well as strong attention to detail and flexibility. O'Quinn will be expected to be well-organized, ethical, and able to meet deadlines while effectively engaging with diverse demographics.

O'Quinn expressed her enthusiasm for rejoining the WWRA, stating, "I'm looking forward to working with the WWRA again, to help our recycling community understand our mission and the ways in which they can support a greener environment."

The WWRA is a collaborative initiative between the City of Chelsea, Dexter Township, Lyndon Township, Manchester Township, and Lima Township, which aims to explore alternative waste management solutions and promote recycling. For more information, visit www.wwrarecycles.org.

Photo: Kariss O’Quinn. Photo courtesy WWRA.