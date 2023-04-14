Chelsea Senior Center Unveils "Grand Pad" Communication Program to Enhance Connectivity for Seniors

The Chelsea Senior Center has recently launched the "Grand Pad System," an innovative communication program aimed at helping seniors stay connected with family, loved ones, and friends. This user-friendly yet powerful communication tool offers a range of benefits, including:

Easy phone and video calls for uninterrupted communication

Capturing and sharing cherished moments with photos

Internet access to connect with local and national resources

Customizable article browsing based on personal interests

Real-time weather forecast updates

Access to favorite music and radio stations

A collection of engaging games to keep seniors entertained

Presently, five seniors in the area are actively utilizing and enjoying the Grand Pads, embracing the learning process and staying connected to their loved ones.

It has become common knowledge that maintaining strong connections with family members is crucial for senior citizens, as these relationships provide emotional support and can significantly improve their overall well-being. Regular interactions with family members can help alleviate loneliness, boost mental health, and foster a sense of belonging. CSC’s Grand Pad System enables seniors to stay in touch with their families, ensuring they remain an integral part of their loved ones' lives.

Seniors in the Chelsea area interested in learning more about the benefits of a "Grand Pad" are encouraged to contact Senior Services Coordinator Jon Van Hoek at 734-475-9242.

The Grand Pad initiative has been generously funded by the Chelsea Community Foundation, demonstrating once again its commitment to better the community by helping seniors stay connected and engaged in an increasingly digital world.

Photo courtesy of CSC