“Mobee” Has Arrived! Celebrations Planned at Chelsea District Library

Chelsea District Library (CDL) has proudly unveiled its new library outreach vehicle, Mobile CDL, which arrived on Friday, April 14. Library staff is training and finalizing the collection before the vehicle begins servicing the community.

Mobile CDL is designed to provide quality library services to residents in the CDL service area who face challenges due to geography or circumstance. The goal is for Mobile CDL to serve as an extension of the library, offering materials, resources, programs, and personal services to communities, neighborhoods, and individuals.

The library will host its first public event to celebrate National Bookmobile Day on April 26. Mobile CDL, affectionately known as "Mobee," will be parked on Orchard Street during library hours, and CDL will present "Meet Mobee: Tours & Treats" from 3-5 pm. Attendees are encouraged to drop by and pick up the summer schedule while enjoying cupcakes, a catchy playlist, and exciting giveaways. Vehicle tours will be available every fifteen minutes during this open house-style event.

Mobile CDL represents a modern take on the traditional bookmobile, bringing the library experience to those who might not otherwise have access. CDL serves roughly 15,000 people in Chelsea and the surrounding townships, with 35% living in the city and 65% residing outside its boundaries. This outreach initiative aims to bridge the gap and provide residents with easy access to CDL services across the service area.