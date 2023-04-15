Chelsea Church's Diaper Bank Flourishes, Hours Changing

The First Congregational Church UCC in Chelsea is celebrating the success of its Diaper Bank, located at 121 East Middle Street. The program has already served over 20 families in the area, providing much-needed items such as children's diapers in sizes ranging from preemie to pull-ups, wipes, baby shampoo and ointment, adult disposable briefs, and feminine hygiene products.

According to the National Diaper Bank Agency, no other organization is offering similar services between Ypsilanti and Kalamazoo. The Diaper Bank addresses a critical need in the community, as many families struggle to afford essential hygiene items. Diapers, in particular, are a significant expense for families with young children. The lack of access to affordable diapers can lead to health and developmental issues for both children and caregivers.

The First Congregational Church UCC is eager to accept donations of cash and diapers to help support the program.

The Diaper Bank's hours will change effective May 8, 2023, with the facility open Mondays from 11 AM to 1 PM and Saturdays from 11:30 AM to 12:30 PM.

Arrangements for other pick-up times can be made by calling the church at 734-475-1844 and leaving a message.

A curb-side pick-up box is also available by telephone arrangement. Access to the Diaper Bank is through the west side entrance of the church from the alley on Middle Street. With the community's continued support, the Chelsea First Congregational Church UCC's Diaper Bank aims to alleviate the burden of diaper expenses for struggling families in the region.