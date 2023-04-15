Chelsea Baseball Rolls to Four Straight Wins

After a slow start to the season, the Chelsea baseball team has rolled to five straight wins, including doubleheader sweeps of Manchester and Ypsilanti Lincoln.

The Bulldogs had beaten Lumen Christi earlier in the week and then opened with a 14-8 win over Manchester Thursday.

A big five-run first inning got things rolling for Chelsea. Will McCalla followed a pair of walks with a two-run single and Jimmy Sciackitano followed with a two-run shot to left to make it 5-0.

The Dutch cut the lead to 6-3, but the Bulldogs added four more in the fourth win McCalla driving in two more with a single and a run-scoring single by Max Herter for a 10-3 lead.

Manchester would battle back to 10-7, but a three-run sixth put the game away for Chelsea.

McCalla finished with two hits and four rbi, while Jason Skoczylas two hits and two rbi.

Dominic Searl added two hits and two runs scored and Sciackitano the two-run homer. Jason Robertson earned the win striking out five in four innings of work.

The Bulldogs scored early and often in the second game, taking a 17-2 win.

Jake Lee led Chelsea with two hits and two rbi, while Gabe Anstead, Searl, and Herter had a hit and two rbi each. Mason Meads, Skoczylas, and Jacob Sisler each had a hit and rbi.

A walk-off single by Herter in the eighth gave Chelsea a 7-6 extra-inning win over Ypsilanti Lincoln Saturday.

Skockzylas doubled with one out and with two out Herter ripped a single to right to drive in the winning run.

Chelsea had rallied to tie the game with a two-out single by Matt Gietzen to send the game into extra’s.

Herter finished with two hits and two rbi, while Sciackitano added two hits and a rbi. McCalla, Hunter Sciackitano, and Skoczylas each had a hit and rbi. J.Sciackitano picked up the win in relief.

The Bulldogs made it five straight with a 5-4 win in the second game.

A four-run fifth inning was enough as the Bulldogs held off a late rally by the Splitters for the win.

Lucas Dawson had a hit and two rbi that came in the big fifth inning that gave Chelsea a 5-1 lead.

H. Sciackitano and J. Sciackitano each had a hit and two rbi, while Luke Anstead had two hits and a run scored. McCalla picked up the win in relief with four strikeouts in two innings of work.

Chelsea improved to 6-3 on the season.