Local Orthopedic Specialist Weighs in on Common Injuries and Ailments of the Foot and Ankle

Cameron Patthanacharoenphon, MD, commonly referred to as “Dr. Cam” by his patients, is a Board-certified orthopedic surgeon with Chelsea Hospital and Trinity Health IHA Medical Group, Orthopedics – Chelsea. He spoke with The Sun Times about foot and ankle pain and the best treatment options.

STN: What are some common foot conditions people come to see you about?

Dr. Cam: Three things we treat the most in our office are sprains, overuse, and fractures. Tendonitis and arthritis are also quite common. Tendonitis is inflammation of the tendon while arthritis is inflammation of the joints. The pain caused by these conditions can be crippling, but our team is committed to working with you to get you back on your feet quickly.

STN: How do people usually develop these conditions? Are there any tricks to preventing them?

Dr. Cam: Oftentimes, patients visit us because they injured themselves doing routine physical activities. We also treat patients who have pain because they have increased physical demands at or away from work.

These conditions can happen to anyone at any time, so they are difficult to avoid. Whether in the gym, at work or outside doing yard work, it’s important to know your limitations. Overuse injuries are very common and may require outpatient intervention, or worse, surgical intervention.

Q: What can we do short of surgery to care for these issues?

Dr. Cam: Physical therapy is the most common treatment method, whether it’s after surgery or to avoid surgery. It’s among the most useful ways to recover because you gain your strength back in a controlled manner to regain your mobility and function.

Other non-surgical methods include anti-inflammatory medications -- in healthy and moderate doses -- wearing braces or high-quality shoe wear, and modifying your daily activities.

Q: When might surgery be necessary?

Dr. Cam: If you can’t get adequate pain relief or function from non-surgical methods, we do have a variety of surgical options for patients living with severe foot or ankle pain. That’s really the best barometer when considering surgery -- when the pain has become too much to enjoy life to its fullest.

Some surgeries are minimally invasive, but it all depends on the patient’s type of injury and how severe it is. If it is a minor procedure, you may start mobilizing the very same day and return home to recover.

Q: A lot of folks seem to have regular or constant foot and ankle pain. What do you suggest?

Dr. Cam: If you or a loved one have been living with pain, if the pain isn’t getting better, and if the pain is diminishing your quality of life -- I strongly encourage you to schedule a visit to be examined. I treat each patient as if they were a member of my own family. My team and I are here to help you put your best foot forward so you can live your best life.

To request an appointment with an orthopedic physician near you, please visit www.trinityhealthmi.org/ortho. To reach Dr. Cam’s office directly, please call 734-593-5700.