Rotary Club of Chelsea Joins Earth Day Celebrations with Adopt-A-Highway Cleanup

The Rotary Club of Chelsea will participate in Earth Day celebrations by cleaning up the local Park and Ride parking lot this Sunday.

As part of the Michigan Department of Transportation Adopt-A-Highway program, the Rotary Club will gather at the lot on South Main Street and Brown Drive near I-94 on Sunday, April 23, from 2 pm to 4 pm. Their efforts aim to make Chelsea a cleaner and more pleasant community for residents and visitors alike.

"Michiganders spend a lot of time traveling, and the appearance of our roadsides can be the difference between a miserable trip and a pleasant one," said Carla Ahlschwede, statewide coordinator. "Adopt-A-Highway Program volunteers tackle the difficult and crucial task of removing unsightly and potentially dangerous litter from our roadsides."

The cleanup event is just one example of the Rotary Club of Chelsea's many contributions to enhance the local community.

All community members are invited to join the effort, and Culver's of Chelsea will provide refreshments and frozen custard to all volunteers at 4 pm.

This year marks the 53rd anniversary of Earth Day, which was first celebrated on April 22, 1970. The event sparked a global movement to protect the environment and led to the passage of landmark environmental laws in the United States and other countries. Rotarians worldwide have been involved in ecological initiatives addressing climate change and pollution.

The Environmental Sustainability Rotary Action Group (ESRAG) supports Rotary clubs, districts, and multi-districts in raising awareness, inspiring action, and planning service projects focused on environmental sustainability, climate change awareness, and reducing greenhouse gas emissions.

Chelsea Rotary Club meets every Tuesday at 12:15 in the game room at Silver Maples. The meetings are open to anyone interested in giving back to the community and featuring local speakers. For more information, contact Rotary at rotaryclubofchelsea@gmail.com, rotarychelsea.org, or Facebook.

Photo courtesy of Jeff Holden.