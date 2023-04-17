PRESS RELEASE BY: April Christian-Davis

Saline Area Chamber of Commerce

DATE: April 17, 2023

TOPIC: Saline Salutes Award Program

SALINE CHAMBER ANNOUNCES 2023 SALINE SALUTES HONOREES

The SACC is pleased to announce the recipients of the 2023 Saline Salutes Awards. Nominations were gathered and the honorees were then selected by a panel of community leaders representing a cross-section of the Saline area. These awards, presented annually, are the most widely respected and prestigious recognition of the citizen contributions from individual living or working in the Saline Area. The SACC serves the City of Saline; and the five surrounding townships of: Bridgewater, Lodi, Pittsfield, Saline and York.

This year’s honorees are:

Citizen of the Year- Kimberly Bryant, President of SHS Music Boosters

Lifetime Achievement- Paul Hynek, Chair of Summerfest

Visionary- Lisa Rentschler, Owner of N2UAgain

First Responder- Sergeant Andy Hartwig, Saline Police Department

Youth of the Year – Sophia Bauman, Miss Saline 2022

These outstanding award recipients will be honored at the 34th Annual Saline Salutes Awards Program on Wednesday, April 26, 2023 at 6:15 p.m. at Lake Forest Golf Club. The cost to attend the event is $40 per person; $75/couple or $300 for a table of 8. Please visit www.salinechamber.org to register for this event (by April 17). Included are dinner and the Awards Presentation Ceremony.

The Main Event Sponsors are: Kaptured by Lisa Kahler Photography and MMI Engineering Solutions. Support sponsors are: Stevenson Enterprise and True Community Credit Union and Lily’s Flowers. In-kind sponsors are: Saline Flowerland, Gwen’s Cake Decorating, Standard Printing, Molly and Todd Coy.

office@salinechamber.org If you need assistance with registration or have questions, please call SACC Office @ 734.429.4494 or email Michelle Cooley, Operations Manager.