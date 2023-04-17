Chelsea Water Polo Wins Four of Six

The Chelsea girls’ water polo team won four of six games in a busy week that saw them take down two top 10 teams.

The Bulldogs opened with a 9-5 win over state-ranked Ann Arbor Huron.

Three goals by Keygan Monahan gave the Bulldogs a 3-0 lead after one.

The lead grew to 5-1 at the half with another goal by Monahan and a Kiera Crawley goal, before Huron would rally in the second half.

Huron scored twice in the third, but Crawley found the net twice herself to keep the lead at 7-3 heading to the fourth where Crawley scored her fourth and fifth goals to make the final 9-5.

Fiona Stoker dished out three assists, while Tallulah Gorby, Gabriella Burgess and Isabelle Tuell had one each.

Crawley finished with five goals and an assist, while Monahan had five goals. Sydney Barston stopped 14 of 19 shots in net for the Bulldogs.

Chelsea then fell to Skyline 14-4.

Skyline took a 6-2 lead at the half, but blew the game open in the second half by outscoring the Bulldogs 8-2.

Monahan picked up a pair of goals, while Crawley had a goal and assist, and Stoker one goal.

The Bulldogs bounced back to hand Walled Lake its first loss of the season 9-5 Friday night.

The game was close throughout with Chelsea taking a 1-0 lead on a goal by Monahan.

Walled Lake tied it at 3-3 at the half and the game was still tied at 5-5 heading into the fourth quarter.

The Bulldogs took control in the fourth with a pair Crawley goals and two by Monahan to pull away for the win.

Barston made 12 saves in net and picked up two assists.

Chelsea then took care of Mason 18-8.

Crawley led the way with six goals and three assists on the night. Monahan had three goals and an assist, while Burgess and Sabrina Westcott had two assists each. Gorby also had two goals and an assist, while Amelia Christie and Gabi Rudolph had one goal each. Clara Johnson and Emma Woodard each had an assist. Barston made seven saves in net and added a goal and two assists.

A big six-goal third period helped the Bulldogs take down Grand Blanc 13-7.

Crawley picked up six goals and three assists. Monahan had four goals and an assist, while Burgess, Gorby, and Stoker had one goal each. Rudolph and Addi Kennedy each had an assist and Barston made 14 saves in net.

The Bulldogs fell to Forest Hills 14-11 in a battle of state-ranked teams.

Chelsea lead 8-7 at halftime, but Forest Hills outscored the Bulldogs 7-3 in the second half for the win.

Crawley picked up seven goals and three assists, while Monahan had three goals and an assist. Burgess added a goal and Barston made 11 saves in net.