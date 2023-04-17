Chelsea Tennis Sweeps Home Quad

The Chelsea tennis team had another big week capped off by a sweep at the home quad Saturday.

The Bulldogs took down Dexter, Battle Creek Lakeview, and Saline to remain undefeated on the season to 6-0-1.

The four doubles teams of Meghan Bareis/Adrienne DeLong, Megan Boughton/Izzy Barkey, Lucy Taylor/Brenna Taylor, and Cyprus Gabriel-Menegey all went 3-0 on the day.

Samantha Bieber and Josie Jackson each went 3-0 at two and four singles, while Hayley Hopkins was 2-1 at three singles, and Anne-Marie Begola 1-1 at one singles.

The Bulldogs tied with Skyline 4-4 in a battle between ranked teams.

Jackson was the lone singles winner, while Bareis/DeLong, Taylor/Taylor, and Natalie Roeser/Gabriel-Menegey were doubles winners.

Boughton and Barkey came up short in the match of the day in a hard-fought three set tiebreaker loss 6-7(3), 6-3, 6-7 (5).

The modified varsity team picked up three wins as well.

Chelsea took down Battle Creek Harper Creek 7-1

Maddi Coy, Clara Ruiz, Julia Hanselman, and Libby Timberlake were all victorious at singles.

Doubles wins went to Ellie Kuck/Brooklyn Angel, Sara Martin/Lizzie Miguire, and Megan Hayduk/Mary Jordan.

The Bulldogs swept Northwest 8-0 with Coy, Ruiz, Hanselman, and Timberlake winning at singles, and Emily Heiss/Sage Gabriel-Menegey, Haley Hilgendorf/Kuck, Martin/Miguire, and Hayduk/Jordan winning doubles matches.

Ruiz, Hanselman, Timberlake, and Hilgendorf won singles matches in an 8-0 sweep of Lincoln.

Heiss/Gabriel-Menegey,

Martin/Miguire, Elizabeth Lane/Angel, and Hayduk/Jordan were all victorious at doubles.

Photos by Dawn McCann