Track and Field Teams Host Chelsea Relays

The Chelsea track and field teams hosted the 2023 Chelsea Relays on a beautiful Friday afternoon.

The girls won the meet, while the boys finished fifth.

The meet consisted entirely of relays and scored the field events by combining 3 athletes in each event.

For the boys, the pole vault crew of Nolan Fleszar, Chala Campbell, and Kody Yacks took 2nd at the meet.

Placing 2nd on the day as well was the 4x800 team of Connell Alford, Jackie Dell, Nick Spruce, and Beckett Boos and the distance medley relay of Alford, Dell, Bram Hartsuff, and Zebedee Swager.

Many personal bests were recorded at the meet and the young Bulldog squad against an incredibly tough field of teams.

The girls won with 97 points to beat out Highland-Milford with 80.

Picking up wins for the Bulldogs were the 4x100 relay team of India Barney, Eva Dewaele, Laney Smith, and Carley Grabarczyk, the 4x100 shuttle hurdle team of Barney, Brook Matusik, Cailyn Jbara, and Paiton Doyle, the long jump team of Dewaele, Barney, and Madeleine Collins, and the pole vault team of Audra Guthre, Karlie VanRemortel, and Lily Paddock.

Second-place finishes went to the 4x3200 relay of Natalia DeMea, Sofia DeMea, Seren Angus, and Aurora Welling, and the freshman/sophomore 4x100 team of Barney, VanRemortel, Mireille Hunter, and Ash.

Collins-VanRemortel-Kennedy Anderson teamed to finish third in the high jump.

Other third-place finishes went to the Kruse relay team of Matusik, Cris Hurtado, Sofia DeMea, and Doyle, the 4x200 relay team of Hurtado, Smith, Ash, and Brinna Wenzel, the SMR team of Elsa Baize, Grabarczyk, Dewaele, and Smith, the DMR team N. DeMea, Wenzel, CeCe Bayer, and Madison Morgan.

Photos by Mike Williamson