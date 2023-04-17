Chelsea Softball Wins Three of Four

The Chelsea softball team opened its season by winning three of four games, including an 8-4 win over Bedford in its first game.

The Bulldogs would take control early with three in the first and two in the second. Another run in the third pushed the lead to 6-0.

The lead grew to 8-0 before the Mules scored two in the sixth and two in the seventh to make things interesting, but the Bulldogs held on for the win.

Megan McCalla led the offense with three hits and two rbi.

Kaylee Partyka had two hits and two rbi, while Jenna Ouellette and Madison Kay had two hits and one rbi each. Anna Reisner also had a pair of hits for the Bulldogs.

Emilee Underwood was stellar on the mound with 16 strikeouts for the win.

Chelsea hosted a quad Saturday and dropped the opener 6-4 to a Grass Lake squad that has state title hopes in D3.

The Bulldogs led 3-2, but the Warriors scored two in the fifth and two in the sixth to pull out the win.

McCalla had a home run and two rbi and Ouellette a home run. Kay added two hits.

Underwood had two hits and a rbi and struck out six in the circle.

The Bulldogs bounced back to wallop Eaton Rapids 17-1.

Chelsea 15 in the third to blow the game open.

Kay hit a pair of home runs and finished with three hits and six rbi to lead Chelsea.

Kaydee Absher had two hits and three rbi and Mya Purdy two hits and two runs scored. Partyka and Reisner had two hits and an rbi.

The Bulldogs wrapped up the day with a 10-1 win over Woodhaven.

Purdy and McCalla smacked first inning homeruns to help Chelsea take an 8-0 lead and the Bulldogs would cruise.

McCalla had two hits and two rbi, while Purdy was 3-3 with three rbi and three runs scored. Underwood struck out 14 for the win.