Beauty from Above: Dale Fisher's 90-Year Journey in Aerial Photography and Philanthropy

Photographer extraordinaire Dale Fisher has an uncanny knack for finding beauty where others see nothing. He celebrated his 90th

birthday a few days ago, and his body of work speaks to a lifetime of dedication to the art of aerial photography.

“Aerial photographs offer a different perspective,” explains Dale. “There is a whole different dimension from 10 to 150 feet off the ground. You find the most interesting things. I intend not to fly too high and lose the architectural personality of what I’m photographing.”

His business manager and fiancée, Joanne Ackerman, believes that a (no pun intended) higher power is at play in his work. “Dale likes to say that God guides his shutter finger,” she says. “I truly believe that. Being the master photographer that he is, if he does not see a photograph in it, he will not take it.”

High-flying couple Joanne Ackerman (L) and Dale Fisher

Dale's love for photography can be traced back to his adolescence. In the eighth grade, he signed up for a photography class to introduce himself to the girls interested in it. But rather than winning their attention, Dale discovered a passion for the art that would shape the rest of his life.

“The first time I put a piece of sensitive paper in the developer and watched that picture come up, I was hooked,” he recalls. “It was probably an act of God.”

Throughout his high school years, Dale honed his skills under the tutelage of Master Portrait Photographer Cliff Day. His talent did not go unnoticed, and he became the yearbook photographer at Pioneer High School. But it wasn't until he joined the Navy during the Korean War that Dale's path in life became clear.

Chelsea Clock Tower From the air.

Initially, Dale had no intention of joining the military, but a chance encounter with a Navy recruiter changed his mind. The recruiter spoke of Navy photography and air reconnaissance, and something inside Dale told him that this was what he was meant to do. Despite a one-year waiting list, Dale was soon whisked away to the Navy’s photography school, where he excelled in aerial reconnaissance photography.

Dale's innate ability to capture the perfect shot became evident in his military work. He once took a photo of a returning Korean War pilot that ended up in Life Magazine, despite Dale's initial hesitation to even show the image to the public relations officer.

“A Navy pilot who had been flying Corsairs in Korea returned in the country,” recalls Dale. “He and his squadron came into Mayport carrier basin up in North Florida, and I was assigned to cover their return for public relations. This was one of the few pictures I took, and it's not sharp. I wasn’t even going to show it to the public relations officer. Well, he did see it and said, ‘Oh my God! Give me the negatives! That photo was in Life Magazine and went everywhere. And to show you what kind of a newspaperman I was, I was almost ready to throw it out.”

Young Dale Fisher snapped this shot of a returning serviceman. Dale almost tossed it, but the photo ended up in Life Magazine.

“He has an uncanny ability with composition, color, and patterns,” says Joanne. “You can see that throughout all of his work.”

After returning from military service, Dale took a job as a photographer for the Ann Arbor News, where he began photographing Michigan football games in 1954, something he still does to this day. This side gig allowed him to supplement his income and eventually transition into a commercial photography business.

Dale might be best known for his stunning UofM Football Stadium photos. Top: A brilliant sunburst on a flyover of two Air Force F16’s from the 112th Fighter Squadron of the 180th Fighter Wing during the national anthem at the Oct. 15, 2022 Penn State game. Bottom: Fans pour onto the field following UofM’s victory over Ohio State on Nov. 27, 2021.

Throughout his career, Dale has developed a reputation for finding art in any scene, even when others see nothing. One particularly memorable photograph was taken during a trip to New York City when Dale noticed the twin towers of the World Trade Center perfectly framing the Woolworth Building. After the 9/11 attacks, he donated the image to the New York Fire Department, which raised over a million dollars. Locally, he put the photo in restaurants and raised $100,000 for the American Red Cross.

Today, Dale continues to capture stunning images of iconic locations, including the University of Michigan Football Stadium. Joanne, a graphic designer, uses her artistic eye to help promote their business. As they work together, Joanne handles the logistics, like planning flight routes for aerial shoots and guiding their pilot using GPS coordinates.

Monochromatic aerial helicopter photograph of a single tree casting a shadow in the snow. Corners are darkened, causing a vignette effect. Taken east of Ann Arbor on Stanley Gill Farm.

Dale's work has made him one of the most fortunate people on earth, doing what he believes he was put on this planet to do – take photographs. But when asked about using drones to make his work easier, Dale dismisses the idea, believing that they constrain the art and limit his ability to see the artistic possibilities that only his peripheral vision can discover.

“When we create these photography books, we often go to some of these locations, and I would think, ‘I don’t see anything there.’ But Dale could almost always find a scene and then compose it into art,” she says.

Together, Dale and Joanne have forged a partnership that elevates the art of photography and honors their shared commitment to giving back to the community. Their work has raised significant funds for worthy causes, touching the lives of countless individuals in the process.

A crowd showed up to wish Dale (yellow shirt) a happy birthday. Photo by Doug Marrin.

As Dale Fisher's remarkable life story continues to unfold, it is clear that his legacy will be one of perseverance, talent, and unwavering faith. And as he looks to the future, it is with the same passion and artistic vision that has guided him throughout his incredible journey.

Whether capturing the grandeur of a football stadium or the quiet beauty of a rural landscape, Dale Fisher's work stands as a testament to the power of art and the human spirit. And as he enters his tenth decade, Dale remains an inspiration to photographers and artists alike, proving that age is no barrier to pursuing one's dreams.

Dale celebrated his 90th birthday on April 14, 2023, surrounded by friends and family. Of those who took a few minutes to speak about Dale, there was little mention of his photographic accomplishments or his many adventures. Instead, those closest to him spoke of his humor, love for family, community preservation efforts, generosity, and deep faith in God.

Ultimately, Dale Fisher's life is not just about the beautiful images he has captured but also about the man behind the lens – a man whose passion, talent, and faith have left an indelible mark on the world.

Dale’s galleries and Eyry of The Eagle Farm Wedding Venue are as scenic as his photos.

So what’s next for Dale? Dale is scheduling heliphoto shoots. In the next few weeks, Dale will fly over Ann Arbor, Chelsea, Dexter, Grass Lake, Jackson, and the areas in between. If you want a photograph of your property, schedule your “Birds Eye View” photoshoot by contacting Dale at (517) 522-3705 or DaleFisherPhotography@gmail.com.

Helicopter photography gives a distinctive perspective. Dale’s ‘Eagle Eye’ and over 60 years of experience transform buildings, freeways, construction sites, farms, and homes into fine art.

Dale’s photography often overshadows his other business – Eyry of The Eagle Farm Wedding Venue. The family-friendly event space is on 100 acres of beautifully maintained wooded grounds and features a three-acre pond and windmill. There are three event spaces, the Pergola (ceremony site), Wings Gallery Reception Hall, and Eagle’s Nest Barn.

For more information on Dale Fisher Galleries and Eyry of the Eagle Farm Wedding Venue, call 517-522-3705 or visit www.DaleFisherGalleries.com.

Photos: Unless otherwise noted, all images are courtesy of Dale Fisher.